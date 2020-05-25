Eleanor Hope Pearson, 93, passed away on April 10, 2020, at the Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas. She was born on Dec. 18, 1926, on a farm in the Village of Delta, Nebraska, the oldest child of Fremont Forrest & Flora Elizabeth (Shell) Logan.

As a child, the family moved to Colorado and lived on the Shell Ranch off Highway 10 south of Swink. She married John Pearson in 1949 in Raton, N.M. and she enjoyed her life as a railroad wife and mother. The family lived in many towns over the years, including Raton and Las Vegas, N.M., Amarillo and Brownwood,Texas, Emporia and Hutchison, Kan., and Pueblo and La Junta, Colo. They retired to La Junta in the early 80’s. Her husband John passed away in 1991 and Eleanor continued to reside in the Pearson family home.

She is survived by her daughter, Hallie Logan Shell of Bethesda Md.; son, John Pearson of Colorado City; Ed (Serena) Pearson of Lawrence, Kan.; brother, Mike (Renee) Logan of Hermitage, Va. and their kids, Sean Logan, Shelly Noe and Shannon Logan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at at the Fairview Cemetery Columbarium in La Junta with The Reverend Jennifer Shadle of St. Andrew’s/Holy Cross Lutheran Church officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.