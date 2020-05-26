Contributed

The 2020 Daniel Kasza Memorial 4-H Scholarship was awarded to Brooklyn Mueller of Swink High School. A twelve-year 4-H member, Mueller has been a strong role model and mentor for youth in Otero County and southeast Colorado.

In 4-H, she focused on leadership and community service activities. She was a camp counselor and held numerous offices in county council and her 4-H club. Her community benefits from her time volunteering at Clean Valley Recycling, Bent’s Fort, Jay’s Community Christmas Dinner and La Junta Park Luminaries.

Mueller’s 4-H projects were very diverse, ranging from clothing, cake decorating and global citizenship to goats, horses and steers. She was an outstanding volleyball player, playing for Swink High School and Southern Colorado Precision of Pueblo. Her volleyball career continues at Colby Community College, where she will major in biology and criminal justice.

This 4-H scholarship is open to graduating seniors who are 4-H members in Baca, Bent, Crowley, Cheyenne, Kiowa, Otero and Prowers counties. The scholarship is given in memory of Daniel Kasza through many generous donations.

A McClave High School graduate, Kasza was a student at Ft Lewis College at the time of his death in June 2009. 4-H had a major impact on his life as he learned to “Make the Best Better.”