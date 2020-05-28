They’re here to help.

They’ve been on the job.

And they’re continuing to adapt to serve you – the consumers of banking and insurance services.

Kim Bennett, president and CEO of PB&T Bank, said the bank’s branches are evolving to best serve customers as the coronavirus health risk evolves. For now, customers are being steered toward more contact-less transactions through four options: drive-thru banking, online banking, mobile banking and via employees who answer callers’ questions.

There is another option for customers to make appointments, if their transactions require lobby visits.

As for the timing of reopening lobbies, Bennett said the current plan calls for that to happen in early June. Customers will be receiving specifics as the timeline is finalized.

"We will be sending out communications to our customers discussing what that looks like," she said.

Otherwise, Bennett said, there are 11 different protocols the bank has made in the aim of health and safety.

"We are very, very proactive in that we are keeping surfaces clean and wearing masks and going up and beyond to protect not only our customers but our employees, our staff.

"It is quite a challenge. We have 11 locations and each county has their own requirements so we are making sure that we are keeping up to date on what those protocols are," she said.

In rising to the challenge, Bennett said the bank’s approach of "local people making local decisions" enables staffers "to be very flexible to accommodate our customers’ needs."

While the task of suddenly transforming operations wasn’t easy, Bennett said it has been rewarding to keep the bank’s mission in force.

"Every one of our staff members here is so appreciative that customers have faith in us and that they continue to bank with us.

"Our goal is to make sure that they are comfortable and that they are safe and we are meeting their banking needs. It’s very important to us at PB&T."

Community banks are continuing to be part of a history-making network of service in a mammoth scale after the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, CARES Act.

One of Pueblo’s business bankers, Andrew Trainor, regional president of Legacy Bank’s seven branches throughout Southeastern Colorado also serves on the Independent Bankers of Colorado board. He said local bank leaders have helped to save Main Street businesses by expediting loans.

"According to the Small Business Administration, which accepted the applications and guaranteed the loans, Legacy and other Colorado banks processed nearly 42,000 loans with a value of more than $7 billion during the phase one of the program. And during the second phase, banks in the state processed more than 46,000 applications valued in excess of $3 billion," he said.

In comparison, he said that during the entire 2019 fiscal year, the SBA approved a total of 58,000 loans for a total of $28 billion.

Fitting to Legacy Bank’s community footprint, the organization processed Paycheck Protection funding for businesses in Wiley, Lamar, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Canon City, Colorado Springs and Buena Vista. The loans totaled $10.7 million with an average loan being $89,000.

The Paycheck Protection funding continued at press time, although its availability could abruptly end. Interested parties are encouraged to contact their local community banker as soon as possible.

In the arena of insurance, Hub International, 1414 W. Fourth St., has continued to back up its core values of integrity, teamwork, accountability and service, said insurance agent Nina Ortibez.

At Pueblo’s HUB office, products and services are offered for business insurance, employee benefits and personal insurance.

Proudly, Ortibez said she and her colleagues have continued to meet clients’ needs during the recent challenging months. That work will continue, whether it be from the company’s landmark building or from staffers’ personal offices.

In some ways, she said, it’s been business as usual at an insurance brokers’ company that prides itself on tailoring products and services.

"We haven’t missed a beat," she said, noting all the business of providing insurance products has gone on -- done by agents like herself who’ve adjusted to working remotely.

Her advice to consumers is to keep track of their payments since many insurance companies are providing rebates for motorists whose driving has drastically decreased in recent months.

And because many consumers have extra downtime, Ortibez said it’s a good opportunity for insurance checkups to reassess coverage in response to specific life events or circumstances. She said it’s vital to adjust insurance coverage and such reviews might result in cost savings.

Chieftain city editor Karen Vigil can be reached by email at kvigil@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/klvigil.