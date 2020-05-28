As Pueblo County charts its future in the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can be expected to be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing when out in public until the pandemic subsides via medical intervention or herd immunity.

According to Randy Evetts, the public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, those measures will continue to be recommended until there is a vaccination approved and provided to a large amount of Pueblo’s population; another medical intervention such as medications are identified and approved by the Food and Drug Administration; or herd immunity is achieved.

Evetts defines herd immunity, or community immunity, as "a situation in which enough proportion of a population is immune to infectious disease through vaccination and/or prior illness, to make its spread from person to person unlikely."

He said even individuals who are not vaccinated, such as newborns and those with chronic illnesses, are offered some protection by this immunity because the disease has little opportunity to spread within the community.

As for metrics the health department is observing to gauge when Pueblo’s economy can open more robustly, Evetts said there are several factors.

Those include positive cases not increasing or decreasing for two weeks; no community spread from facility outbreaks; continued capability for local hospitals to provide services for daily medical needs and support the community members with medical assistance for COVID-19, including ICU beds and ventilators; the number of cases per 100,000 people; consistent availability of widespread community testing; and public health’s ability to provide contact tracing for all positive cases within 24 hours of notification.

Moving forward through the pandemic, Evetts said it will be the health department’s role to monitor the community data and respond accordingly with appropriate measures to prevent overwhelming of the local healthcare system capacity and to protect the most vulnerable.

The crisis has not overwhelmed local hospitals to date, according to Evetts, who has said the volume at hospitals has been consistent but not overwhelming.

"At this point, we feel like we’ve done a great job of keeping this under check and our hospitals are reporting that they have the capacity," Evetts said at a recent town hall held by Mayor Nick Gradisar.

In fact, some staff at Parkview Medical Center have been given excused absences as hospital volume decreased because elective procedures had been postponed for a time and other patients with other ailments weren’t coming to the hospital as much so as not to overburden it, or because they were afraid of contracting the virus.

Elective procedures began ramping up again at Parkview on April 26 once Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order was lifted and will continue to increase in volume within the parameters laid out by the governor, according to Racheal Morris, Parkview’s public relations and communicaitons specialist.

And she said as hospital volume continues to increase, employees being given excused absences will decrease.

Morris said Parkview plays an integral role in helping the community move forward.

"As we move forward with elective/non-emergent procedures in the hospital, we will continue to monitor our COVID-19 patients," she said. "If we were to see an uptick in COVID-19 patients, we will back off other procedures to make certain we are able to continue to provide exceptional care to our community.

"At Parkview, we are treating our COVID patients while moving forward with care for others. This will be the new reality for hospitals across the country. We encourage folks to keep treating their chronic illnesses and health concerns. Parkview is open, safe and ready to help."

And at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, extra beds await just in case a surge of COVID-19 patients does occur.

The hospital has been designated as an alternate care facility for COVID-19 patients should any surge happen. At St. Mary-Corwin, two floors of currently unused space in the East Tower will serve as the alternative site to provide care for patients who have stabilized in-hospital and no longer require critical care.

A bed capacity of 120 is slated to open on June 18 there.

"We are happy to be able to help out and provide space where needed," Mike Cafasso, chief executive officer at St. Mary-Corwin, told the Chieftain.

