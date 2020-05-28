We love Pueblo.

The Pueblo Chieftain has done more than just cover the news of Pueblo and its citizens for 152 years. We have fought to protect our water, our institutions. We have pressured lawmakers to give our community its fair share. We have promoted and written tens of thousands of stories about our fellow Puebloans.

We also have been there to shine a light on corruption and the problems of our community. While we love Pueblo, we are not blind to our faults.

I’ve been blessed to be part of this newspaper’s history for 42 of its 152 years. I’ve written and/or edited stories about everything you could imagine, from the double-digit inflation of the 1980s to probes of organized crime to Centennial High winning a state football title to obituaries of well-known and some ordinary citizens who lived outstanding lives.

For the past few months, our hard-working staff of journalists have been bringing you especially vital information in this era of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s information you haven’t received from any other media source.

But not all of the news has been dire. In fact, the publication you hold in your hands today is a special tribute to Pueblo’s tenacity. It is called Rebuilding America, because that’s exactly what our country and our community are doing.

As you will see as you read through it, we tell the stories of our institutions, our businesses and our citizens as they rise from isolation and closures to reopening our beloved community.

And this truly is a team effort.

"Our fellow journalists across the USA TODAY Network's 300-plus newsrooms in 46 states have worked for weeks to compile stories of the resiliency, innovation and grit that ultimately will raise our nation out of this pandemic," said Eric Larsen, executive editor of the Fort Collins Coloradoan newspaper and director of the Colorado Gannett news team, of which The Pueblo Chieftain and four Lower Arkansas Valley newspapers are part.

"At the same time, our advertising and marketing associates have worked tirelessly to help the businesses sponsors featured reach consumers so they can continue to serve and thrive, even in these difficult times," he wrote.

I couldn’t agree more. We see our advertisers as partners. We want to help them tell their stories, to be successful because we help them reach customers with our advertising efforts.

We hope you will enjoy the local-to-national scope of this package, as it puts on display the power of the USA TODAY Network, which at its heart is a collection of people who are passionate about telling the stories of their communities.

This isn’t going to be easy, the rebuilding of America and Pueblo.

But The Pueblo Chieftain was there reporting when our unemployment neared 20 percent, when the steel mill and Pueblo Army Depot shrank their work forces. And we played a major role in helping the community dig out of that hole.

And we’ve used our journalistic muscle to support needed community projects, from the libraries to the Riverwalk to school bond issues. We’ve been Pueblo’s loudest booster through the years.

Thank you, Pueblo, for being that gritty, tough, never-say-die community that we so love. And thank you for reading The Pueblo Chieftain.

Chieftain Editor Steve Henson can be reached by email at shenson@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/SteveHensonME. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.