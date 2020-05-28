The more than 4 million visitors who flock to Rocky Mountain National Park each year will see significant changes as the park balances visitors' safety with their love of nature while reopening after its COVID-19 shutdown.

National Park Service sites have taken a financial hit as many closed for two months or more in response to federal and state health guidelines meant to slow the spread of coronavirus. And just as some businesses reopened to restrictions on visitors, our nation's parks will reopen to smaller crowds.

Rocky Mountain National Park — the third most-visited national park — partially reopened May 27 after shutting down March 20.

Kyle Patterson, Rocky Mountain National Park spokesperson, said in 2019, the park collected about $2 million in entrance and campground fees mid-March through May. About 80% of that revenue stays in the park.

Without that revenue and with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in place that restricted the park’s ability to house and train seasonal workers, the park will only partially open some of its campgrounds and restrooms, while evaluating the opening of others.

The park also relies heavily on volunteers, many of whom are at higher risk of COVID-19 complications due to their age. Volunteers have already expressed concern about volunteering at a park that draws visitors from across the world. That, in part, has led to the visitor centers remaining closed for the foreseeable future and the cancellation of some park programming.

Shuttle buses inside the park will run at 25% capacity. Another bus that runs from the gateway town of Estes Park to Rocky Mountain National Park is unlikely to run at all this summer.

While those restrictions will impact visitor experiences, the biggest change visitors could see at the park this year, and maybe longer, is a proposed timed entry reservation system. RMNP officials said if the secretary of the interior signs off on the proposal, it would be a first-of-its kind for a large park service site.

If the reservation system is implemented, the park expects a 40% reduction in visitors this year.

"We know there are strong feelings across the spectrum of how we reopen the park," RMNP Superintendent Darla Sidles said. "We understand there are those very anxious to get back to business and those very nervous and concerned about reopening the park, especially flinging the door wide open and the potential for crowding and congestion and concerns about a resurgence."

To help alleviate those concerns, the park is offering a reservation system that would require visitors to reserve a time slot online to enter the park. RMNP said the four two-hour slots and one three-hour slot would help it even out the daily spike in visitors that occurs during summer mornings.

The slots would allow for a maximum of 4,800 vehicles and 13,500 visitors, to enter the park daily.

Last year, 70% of the park’s 4.6 million visitors crowded into the park in June through September, with the park drawing 976,042 visitors in July alone — an average of nearly 31,500 people per day.

Related: Theme parks will look different when they reopen. Disney, Universal, others unveil plans

Park officials said the proposed timed entry reservation system is a direct response to COVID-19 health concerns regarding overcrowding in the popular park. If the system is approved and proves successful, it could be rolled out to other park service sites.

"We strongly believe this provides for a better experience for our visitors because they will know in advance if they can get into the park that day,'' Sidles said. "This also would help with congestion at trailheads and other places and allow for more social distancing. And when things get back to normal we can make adjustments to it.''

Other popular national parks in Colorado will reopen with similar but less drastic visitor restrictions.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will begin its phased reopening June 3 with opening of the country’s tallest sand dunes, main road, trails and picnic areas. However, its visitor center and campgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to the park and support our local communities,'' Superintendent Pamela Rice said. "As the public returns to the park, we ask that they practice social distancing and follow national and state guidance to keep park staff, local residents and the general public safe.''

Mesa Verde National Park remained closed through May, with no set date to reopen. Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Curecanti National Recreation Area partially reopened May 15, with campgrounds and visitor centers remaining closed.

Reporter Miles Blumhardt looks for stories that impact your life. Be it news, outdoors, sports — you name it, he wants to report it. Have a story idea? Contact him at milesblumhardt@coloradoan.com or on Twitter @MilesBlumhardt.