When a recent food donation was lined up for St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, its CEO Mike Cafasso decided to pay it forward to others in the community.

Fuel Denver Frontlines, a group of chefs from the Denver area who have made it their mission to feed frontline caregivers in hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic, recently donated 300 meals to St. Mary-Corwin.

When Cafasso received the donation, he had an idea.

He asked associates at Pueblo’s Southern Colorado Family Medicine to distribute the donated meals to clinic patients who were most in need.

Cafasso said he has been grateful for the support that’s been given via meal donations to hospital caregivers during the pandemic, but thought the hospital could help others in need with this food donation.

"When this came about, I just thought it was an opportunity," Cafasso said in a statement. "We thought we might be able to provides for patients, as well."

From there, Karla Aguero, a community health advocate at SCFM, worked to identify patients who might benefit the most from a chef-prepared meal.

On May 14, patients were called to let them know about the meal distribution.

By the time the truck from Fuel Denver Frontlines arrived at the clinic, volunteers had set up a drive-up distribution site and cars were lined up eager to accept the meals, which featured delicious rigatoni with zucchini and cherry tomatoes, herb-roasted chicken, broccoli and beverages.

"We just had a lot of very appreciative patients," Aguero said. "It was very rewarding. It was a positive amid all this craziness that has been happening for the last couple of months."

