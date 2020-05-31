Parkview offering free mask

sterilizing for business partners

Parkview Medical Center is offering the service of free mask sterilizing for community business partners beginning Monday (June 1).

Masks will be sterilized using the ultraviolet light cleaning process.

Masks can be dropped off during hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Businesses will place their masks in self-provided reusable plastic bins and then place their bins on the marked case cart inside the main entrance of the hospital.

Businesses are asked to mark masks with the full name of the employee and business name. Each individual mask will be sterilized a maximum of three times.

Parkview will mark masks with a dot each time they are cleaned. Those with three dots will be discarded.

For more details and to start the mask cleaning process, contact Brandi Peterson via phone at 719-584-7384 or via email at brandi_peterson@parkviewmc.com.