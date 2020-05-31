The Bargain Box Thrift Store, 331. E. Fourth St., that uses its proceeds to help needy school children is set to reopen after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The store will reopen its doors and welcome patrons back at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Mary-Kay Peters, a spokesperson, said.

Peters said spring and summer inventory will be in stock when the store reopens.

Staff at Bargain Box have cleaned and sanitized the store top-to-bottom and implemented best safety practices such as encouraging patrons to wear masks inside, 6-foot social distancing, and only allowing 10 customers in at a time, Peters said. In addition, no public restrooms or changing rooms will be available.

The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

“Our all volunteer team is ready to welcome our customers back,” Peters said. “We have missed them.”

The Bargain Box is run by the Assistance League of Pueblo, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that has been in operation for more than 51 years.

The Assistance League has 122 chapters across the United States, and the Pueblo chapter’s signature philanthropic program is Operation School Bell, which provides new school clothing to underprivileged children in Pueblo City Schools (D60) and Pueblo County School District 70.

Assistance League members work with school counselors to see that children who might otherwise start the school year in rundown apparel can, instead, begin the year in new clothes.

A significant chunk of the Assistance League of Pueblo’s funding comes from revenue generated at The Bargain Box where donated clothes, toys, books and other items are offered for sale at a low cost.

