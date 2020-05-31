FLORENCE — Farmer’s Market organizers here were sure that the coronavirus pandemic would snuff out their ability to gather this summer, but they got lucky.

“All the requirements have been met and we had to make some changes, but we got the green light,” said Rudl Mergelman, a local artist who helps organize the market. “The booths will be more scattered out, but thankfully, we have a large park.”

The market will return from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Thursday at Pioneer Park, which is between Pikes Peak and Petroleum at Third Street. The market debuts this week and runs through Sept. 24.

Notable differences will be the lack of entertainment and demonstrations that tend to cause a crowd.

“All prepared food has to be wrapped and cannot be consumed at the market,” Mergelman explained.

And customers will not be able to pick out their own produce. Instead, only vendors can handle products before giving them to customers.

“Hopefully, some of the restrictions will be relaxed as the summer goes along,” he said.

Helpful signs will be posted throughout the park with new regulations and “we request that all who attend the market abide by them,” he said.

Among the regulations are, stay home if you are ill; maintain 6-foot distancing; don’t touch the products; do not linger, socialize or eat at the park; use hand sanitizer, which will be provided at the park; and face coverings are advised.

“This will be our 13th year. The market’s motto is, ‘Hand Grown and Hand Made’, and our produce vendors will offer seasonal produce as it becomes available,” Mergelman said.

Interested vendors can call 719-784-6489 for booth details.

