The Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County and the Senior Resource Development Agency have partnered to provide a temporary clubhouse for club teens.

The new club house was set up at SRDA, 230 N. Union, on May 21.

The club closed all its locations on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but quickly launched virtual programming and support for members and their families.

In addition to the temporary teen site at SRDA, the club’s Sprague Clubhouse reopened on May 18.

Tara Morrow, deputy director of SDRA, said that the agency serves the most vulnerable population susceptible to COVID-19, so the current situation does not allow them to open the recreation department at this time.

“For us, it makes sense to allow the Boys and Girls Club to utilize the space they need while we are unable to use it,” Morrow said.

“This also provides SRDA and the clubs to explore inter-generational opportunities at a completely different level, so we are excited to be able to support the important work they are doing and the possibilities of more collaborative programming with older adults and young people in the future.”

Angela Giron, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo, said the organization is open and is here for Pueblo’s youths who need it now more than ever.

“It is normal for children to feel anxious about change and the unknown. The clubs’ trained staff is here to support our members and their families, helping them transition to the new normal,” Giron said.

Giron said the club is adhering to a strict safety protocol for staff and members, which it developed in consultation with— and will update based on— evolving health guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Colorado and Pueblo Departments of Public Health and Environment.

The club has set precautions to ensure the health and safety of members, club families, staff and the community.

In adherence to current social distancing guidelines, the club can serve 45 members at the Sprague Clubhouse, including spots saved for essential workers, and 45 members at the temporary teen site.

The clubhouses have been cleaned professionally, and staff have adopted a vigorous cleaning schedule during rotations and at the end of each day.

The clubs implemented enhanced sanitation and hygiene for our members and staff, including washing hands upon arrival and frequently throughout the day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

All staff and members are required to wear cloth masks while at the club, except during mealtime. No guests or volunteers are allowed inside the club during this special time.

Parents will wait while each member has his or her temperature taken outside. Members will be separated into groups of fewer than 10 (nine members paired with one staff member).

