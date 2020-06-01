Pueblo West High School’s Cierra Dobney and Centennial High School's Luke VanBuskirk were each awarded a $1,000 college scholarship through the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Each year, the County Sheriffs of Colorado, the state’s sheriff’s association, bestows 31 $500 scholarships to deserving high school graduates and college students.

But Sheriff Kirk Taylor, who is a strong proponent of higher education, has traditionally awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student. This year, due to the high number of qualified applicants, Taylor awarded two scholarships.

"Luke and Cierra are both examples of the talented, hardworking students we have in our community, and both are most deserving of this scholarship," Taylor said. "My office is proud to be able support them as they further their education."

Dobney, 17, has a 4.4 GPA and is ranked in the top 20 of her class. She plans to attend Colorado State University and major in biochemistry, with the goal of eventually becoming a veterinarian.

Her high school activities included National Honor Society, Key Club, Knowledge Bowl, Festival of Winds, Southern Colorado Honor Band, jazz band, marching band, concert band and Pueblo Youth Symphony.

Dobney helped co-found the Conservation Club at Pueblo West, with the goal of reducing the amount of waste in the school and encouraging environmental awareness.

VanBuskirk, 18, graduated third in his class with a 4.73 GPA. He plans to attend Colorado Christian University to major in health sciences, with a goal of becoming a certified diabetic educator.

At Centennial, his activities included National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Spanish Club, drumline, marching band, advanced mixed choir, Schola Cantorum, jazz band, All City Band, choir, Centennial Ambassadors, Future Business Leaders of America and varsity golf.

VanBuskirk has been actively involved with the American Diabetes Association and served as counselor in training for the American Diabetes Association’s "Camp Kick Start," where he gained experience in helping children manage their diabetes.

