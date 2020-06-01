WESTCLIFFE — The U.S. Forest Service opened a few of its campgrounds Monday and state officials also have opened Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area campgrounds giving outdoor enthusiasts choices for nearby getaways.

The Alvarado, Ophir Creek and Southside Campgrounds are open in Custer County, while all other San Carlos Ranger District campgrounds remain temporarily closed as forest service officials take a cautious approach to reopening during the coronavirus pandemic. All state parks campgrounds in the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area are open in Chaffee and Fremont counties.

In addition, the campgrounds at Trinidad Lake State Park also are open for business.

Forest service officials are reopening recreational facilities “In a phased approach, allowing the agency to remain responsive to local conditions. The agency is committed to maximizing public access to the national forests and grasslands while ensuring physical, emotional and psychological safety and well-being of its employees,” according to a press release issued by Crystal Young of the Pueblo forest service office.

“While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas, there may be limited services or spaces available,” said Diana Trujillo, forest and grassland supervisor. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”

For example, the Alvarado Campground located 10 miles southwest of Westcliffe off of Colorado 69 on Custer County Road 140, will not have water available to campers. Restrictions limit two tents and two vehicles per campsite where gatherings cannot exceed eight people.

In addition, the Southside Campground at Lake Isabel also does not have water available. The Ophir Creek campground, located six miles north of Lake Isabel off of Colorado 165 on Forest Service Road 360, does have water available.

Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Stage one fire restrictions are in effect, so campers must use permanent fire pits within developed campgrounds;refrain from smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building; and refrain from using chain saws without spark arresting devices.

Forest service tent sites are available for $22 a night and state campsites are available for $28 a night without electricity or $38 with electricity.

To reserve a forest service campsite, go to www.recreation.gov. To reserve a state parks camping site, go to cpwshop.com.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@tracywumps.