One of the objectives of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County is to prepare young men and women to be productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Toward that end, club leaders are doing "whatever it takes" in the name of child development, with a focus on workforce readiness.

For efforts in that arena, Boys and Girls Clubs of Pueblo County received the Merit Award for Program Quality in Workforce Development Readiness from Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

The award was presented during a virtual national conference in late May.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award for workforce readiness," said Angela Giron, president and CEO. "We are doing ’whatever it takes’ for youth, families and communities to fulfill our mission of enabling young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential."

Merit Awards for Program Quality, sponsored by MetLife Foundation, are presented annually for outstanding programs developed and implemented by Boys and Girls Clubs across the nation.

Each year, hundreds of Clubs apply for the award and accompanying $2,500 grant.

"Through our workforce development program, youth are able to develop a multitude of job-specific skills," Giron said. "One of the ways this is accomplished is through our Teen Leader/Junior Staff program.

"In this three-month position, young people are paid minimum wage for 10 hours a week for the 12 weeks. Members are required to graduate from training in a 12-week financial or career readiness program, and conflict managers training, in order to be able to apply and interview to be teen leaders."

Through this, young men and women acquire necessary job and life skills such as communication, timeliness and problem solving.

"Members are also able to develop skills through our other programming, such as our Pueblo Community College partnership," Giron added. "Teen members have learned skills such as soldering, changing oil in vehicles, cooking and more.

"Each time members attend PCC, they are able to learn a new skill."

A collaboration with Colorado State University-Pueblo provides older club members access to a "teens only" space where financial literacy, and college and workforce preparedness, is stressed.

A partnership with Planet Fitness provides members the opportunity to acquire experience in such areas as customer service.

"Through this partnership, our members are able to job shadow for a day or can receive a three-month internship and run the front desk of the gym," Giron explained. "They are taught how to talk to guests and to answer common questions."

Through career exploration excursions, members have visited a variety of businesses and agencies, include the local airport, nursing homes, law enforcement centers and manufacturing companies.

"We also have hosted speakers and volunteers, who talk to our members about what they do," Giron said. "These include EMTs, firefighters and power linemen."

Additionally, by planning "teen nights" and trips for club members, future leaders are learning the essentials of fundraising, budgeting and scheduling.

"Members also have opportunities to receive certifications in both conflict management and first aid/CPR, and are invited to attend a Positive Youth Development training session," Giron said.

Kami G., 14, is one club member whose life has been positively impacted by the programs that earned the national award.

"Being a teen leader has taught me how to take care of kids and create programs for them," Kami said. "College tours allowed me to continue to learn about how colleges work and what I need to be prepared for. Finally, the programs are very helpful in helping me to continue to learn.

"I’m glad I came to the Club and it helps make my future better."

The Honor Awards for Program Quality is Boys and Girls Clubs of America's most coveted and prestigious honor.

"Award-winning programs are fun, demonstrate imagination and are linked to observable youth development outcomes," said a spokesperson for Boys and Girls Clubs of America. "And, year after year, they set new standards for program quality and excellence."

