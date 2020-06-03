Yes, you pay property tax every year to the government. So who does it go to and how are these funds used?

No. 1: Using our average home value of $259,000, a Pueblo West resident pays $2,497 in property taxes annually. Where does this go? $833 (30 percent) to School District 70, $1,136 (41.4 percent) to Pueblo County, $137 (5.5 percent) to the Library District and $524 (21 percent) to the Pueblo West Metro District.

No. 2: The Pueblo West Metro District receives approximately 21 percent of the property tax revenues, and our mill levy (which is used to calculate how much you pay) hasn’t changed since 1971. Additionally since 1971, our population has grown from 4,500 to 31,800.

No. 3: So what do we do with these property tax revenues? We keep the community safe, roads safe and our community thriving through fire and emergency services, parks and recreation, engineering and streets and roads, community development and more.

No. 4: We are continuing to provide the same services as when Pueblo West originated and that is without a mill levy increase since 1971, which doesn’t allow for the cost of inflation of goods and services since 1971. The population has since increased, but along with population, so has prices for services and goods along with fair wages. When you shop at the local store in Pueblo West you pay a sales tax.

So where do those funds go?

No. 1: For every $10 you spend in Pueblo West you are taxed 39 cents ($0.39). 10 cents ($0.10) goes to Pueblo County and 29 cents ($0.29) goes to the state of Colorado.

No. 2: The Pueblo West Metro District does not directly receive any sales tax from purchases in Pueblo West.

What about all that marijuana money?

No. 1: The Pueblo West Metro District has an excise tax that is levied on marijuana businesses, not consumers. This results in about $300,000 annually.

No. 2: We also receive a portion of the marijuana sales tax collected by Pueblo County. Pueblo County levies a tax in Pueblo West and we receive a portion of those funds also totaling about $270,000 annually.

No. 3: The approximately $570,000 that is generated from marijuana taxes pays for administration of the excise tax and is part of our general fund which provides all of the services described above.

The general fund has a budget of $8 million. That sounds like a lot! How does that compare to others?

No. 1: The City of Pueblo’s budget is $87 million and Pueblo County’s budget is $99 million.

No. 2: As shown in the recent fiscal sustainability study our budget is on average 80 percent below that of comparable communities on a per capita basis. We spend $185 per person in Pueblo West annually, compared to an average of $786.

For even more information about our budget, visit our website at pueblowestmetro.com.

Nina Vetter is the Pueblo West Metro District Manager. She can be reached via email at nvetter@pwmd-co.us.