The relative calm of an early morning inside St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center’s emergency services is, at least on this day, a far cry from the intense and patient-filled 12-hour shifts at New Jersey’s St. Joseph Wayne Hospital emergency room.

There, it wasn’t unusual for the 30-bed unit to be overwhelmed with as many as 90 patients, many of whom subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

“That was during the surge,” said Mara Gavit-Doyle. “The nurses described it as an absolute medical war zone. We were fortunate that we weren’t there during the absolute worst time. It was slowing down, but still very intense.

"We had to take more patients than our normal ratio, just because there was so much need. There were days that were just overwhelming, and it was disheartening to see so many sick people.“

One of the states hardest hit by the virus, New Jersey, has, to date, experienced 162,000 confirmed cases and 11,700 deaths.

So heavy was the burden on healthcare workers during the heart of the surge that New Jersey leaders issued a desperate plea for help.

An appeal that was eagerly embraced by Gavit-Doyle, who left her colleagues at St. Mary-Corwin, and her husband and three young children, for an uncertain future nearly 2,000 miles away.

After a month of long shifts and hotel living in the heart of the COVID-19 battle, Gavit-Doyle, 26, is back in St. Mary-Corwin’s emergency room and with her family.

The gratitude of the staff and patients of St. Joseph Wayne Hospital, and all of New Jersey, a treasured memento.

“They were so grateful,” Gavit-Doyle said of her colleagues. “Everybody just needed a day off and a minute to catch up on life, to recuperate and realize what they had seen and what they had been through.

“And the support from the community was amazing. We got free stuff in the ER almost every day: meals, Mary Kay products, letters from people expressing their thanks. And when your drive through the community, you see poster boards in people’s windows saying, ’Thank you healthcare workers.' Everyone took it very seriously.”

Through a partnership between the Catholic Healthcare Partnership of New Jersey and Centura Health Colorado, Gavit-Doyle and a team of more than 30 Colorado healthcare workers provided respite at three central New Jersey hospitals.

Although the debilitating surge was waning by the time she arrived, Gavit-Doyle said there was no shortage of heartbreaking moments during the month-long stay.

“Being in the ER, I didn’t always know if a COVID-19 patient got better or worse,” she said. “But we had a 50-year-old who had a lot of medical issues and the doctors had to call the patient’s family and say, ’If it gets to the point that he needs to be intubated, we’re not going to do it. Because there’s no chance of him making it out of this, because he has so many issues.’

“And that was difficult to see, because 50 is way too young to be dying.”

The separation that followed Gavit-Doyle answering the call to duty was another challenge that played upon the heart.

“The hardest part about being away from home was missing my kids,” she said. “And there was always the worry of, ’What if I get sick?’ or even worse, the worry about a family member back home getting sick, and me not being able to come home or see them.”

To bridge the human divide, Gavit-Doyle employed the wonders of technology.

“We would video-chat every day,” she explained. “The kids never asked much, though, only if I was doing ’anything fun.’

“’No, not too much fun,’ I would tell them.”

Gavit-Doyle said she did enjoy the four-week hotel stay, which afforded her a respite from cooking, cleaning and other household duties.

"And being away from the kids for four weeks, I got a little break there,“ she added with a laugh.

Leaving New Jersey, Gavit-Doyle admitted, was “absolutely bittersweet.”

“We made a lot of friends and family and learned a ton,” she said. “But we were ready to come home and see our families.”

Once the plane carrying Gavit-Doyle and the Colorado care providers touched down in Denver, her family was waiting to greet her.

“And then we had to quarantine for seven days,” she said. “It allowed me to get back into the swing of things and Colorado life. The kids had some questions, but nothing too deep.”

The isolation also allowed Gavit-Doyle time to reflect.

“My biggest takeaway from all this is to remain grateful for what we have and to keep up with our teamwork at the hospital,” Gavit-Doyle said. “There’s no way we would have gotten through it, the emotional or the physical toll, without a team. And fortunately, I have an amazing team here at St. Mary-Corwin.”

That Colorado has been spared the ravages of the virus is a blessing that should not be taken for granted, Gavit-Doyle added.

“The hardest adjustment has been how seriously New Jersey took everything,” she said. “Everyone was wearing a mask and was cautious all the time. Here, because we haven’t been as hard hit, people have less need to be as cautious.

“I think we have been fortunate, but I don’t think the majority of us are being reckless. It’s just a different environment.”

Sharayah Temmert, emergency room nurse manager, and Mike Cafasso, CEO of St. Mary-Corwin, are predictably proud of Gavit-Doyle’s selflessness.

“Our ER team is so proud of Mara,” Temmert said. “She is an incredible nurse and the fact that she left home to provide care for those hit hardest by the COVID pandemic is truly inspiring. We are happy to have her back home.”

Added Cafasso, “All of us here at St. Mary-Corwin are proud of Mara and her commitment to nursing care, both here at St. Mary-Corwin and during her time on the front lines of the COVID pandemic in New Jersey.

“We were pleased to welcome her back home to her family and to the ER team.”

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow