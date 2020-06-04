After about a year of work, the first camera meant to catch illegal dumping activity was installed Wednesday on a post in the 1900 block of Constitution Road.

“The site was one of the first cleanup locations the (Pueblo) Trash Task Force worked on and what was interesting was we cleaned up that site and when we went back, there was a mattress laying right there on the ground,” said County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz, who has been instrumental in the project and is involved in the Trash Task Force. “I think it illustrates exactly what these cameras are supposed to be for, is when we clean up areas that it doesn’t allow folks to go back and dump on areas that were recently cleaned up.”

Ortiz and other local officials began the process of coming up with a plan to combat illegal dumping in spring 2019 that settled on, among other iniatives, installing cameras at locations across the city and county that have been identified as the heaviest areas for illegal dumping.

The plan also included hiring a full-time environmental health specialist devoted solely to combating illegal dumping, and who would patrol areas looking for those committing the crime. That person was hired earlier this year.

There are 11 other cameras that will go up, probably within the next two weeks, in other ares of town, according to Ortiz. They will be rotated on a quarterly basis to other areas.

But seeing the first camera installed was exciting for Ortiz

“It was really gratifying to see a group that’s been meeting for well over a year with great ideas to construct a plan, then go and receive funding from both the city and county and then see the camera actually go up... it’s a great feeling,” Ortiz said. “It’s good to see progress.”

City and county officials worked with the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on the camera idea to make sure it would be viable.

“They’ve been in every task force meeting and are fully supportive and believe they can be helpful in prosecuting some of these cases,” Ortiz said.

Now that the cameras are going up, Ortiz said the task force’s focus will turn to giving Puebloans more places to dispose of trash.

“We’re committed and working on providing more resources so people can legally dump and dispose of items,” he said.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.