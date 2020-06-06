New Digital Books available form the Pueblo City-County Library District as of June 2.
Fiction
The Vanishing Half - Brit Bennett*
Shiner - Amy Jo Burns*
The Empire of Gold - S. A. Chakraborty*
Recipe for Persuasion - Sonali Dev*
A Burning - Megha Majumdar*
More Miracle Than Bird - Alice Miller*
Non-Fiction
Good Moring, Destroyer of Men’s Souls: A Memoir of Women, Addiction, and Love - Nina Renata Aron*
The Remarkable Life of the Skin: An Intimate Journey Across Our Largest Organ - Monty Lyman*
No Man’s Land: The Trailblazing Women Who Ran Britain’s Most Extraordinary Military Hospital During World War I - Wendy Moore*
Inge’s War: A German Woman’s Story of Family, Secrets, and Survival Under Hitler - Svenja O’Donnell*
Fragile: Beauty in Chaos, Grace in Tragedy, and the Hope that Lives in Between - Shannon Sovndal MD
The Language of Butterflies: How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists, and Other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect - Wendy Williams*
*Titles also available through PCCLD’s digital library collection, or can be recommended in the Cloud Library.