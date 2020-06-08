D60 summer lunch program underway

Now through July 31, Pueblo School District 60 is offering a summer drive-through meal distribution program.

The program is similar to the "grab-and-go" meal distribution format D60 employed during pandemic-necessitated school closures.

At seven sites around the district, children 18 and under are encouraged to pick up meal kits from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

On both distribution days, three days’ worth of meal kits, which include breakfast and lunch, will be handed out with adherence to social distancing and other protocol.

The distribution sites are Bessemer Academy 1125 E. Routt Ave.; East High School, 9 MacNeil Road.; Heritage Elementary, 625 Brown Ave.; Irving Elementary, 1629 W. 21st St.; Pueblo Academy of Arts, 29 Lehigh Ave.; Risley International Academy of Innovation, 625 Monument Ave.; And South Park Elementary 3100 Hollywood Drive.

Summer meals also will be offered to students attending the Pueblo Boys and Girls Clubs at the SRDA and Sprague clubhouses, and those taking part in summer programs at El Pueblo History Museum and the YMCA.

Meal service at Heaton Middle School has been discontinued, with meals for seniors 60 and older to end June 30 at all locations.

In partnership with Care and Share of Pueblo, pantries have been established at South Park and Irving elementary schools. Families in need can visit these pantries between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at South Park (June 15 and 29, and July 13) and Irving (June 22, July 6 and 20.)

D60 issues graduation statement

With the virtual commencement season now complete, D60 issued the following communication to graduates and their families:

“We’d like to take one more opportunity to congratulate our graduates on receiving their diplomas, and we recognize and honor all the families who played a part in this accomplishment. Well done!

“Now that our District 60 and graduation ceremonies have concluded, we need to be clear that any future activities that are formally or informally organized are not sponsored or endorsed by the district, individual schools or any other group that may be affiliated with the school.

“Any further activity is in no way affiliated with D60 or individual high schools. The events are not sanctioned by D60, and the district will not be liable for any consequences as a result. As with all COVID-19 guidance, we urge you to seriously consider the risks and health concerns that may be involved in any group activity."

'Save Spanish’ rally Wednesday

In light of a move from in-class Spanish language instruction to an online format at Central High School, students and their supporters are planning to rally outside the D60 administration building, 315 W. 11th St., at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“The cancellation of the traditional Spanish classes for the 2020-21 academic year will demean, isolate and divide,” retired D60 educator Gloria Mora wrote to The Pueblo Chieftain. “Hispanic and interested students at Central deserve the right to study and learn the Spanish language and culture in their classroom with a Spanish teacher."

Mora contends that Central has a large population of Hispanic students, "with far more students taking Spanish than students enrolled in the French or Italian classes. Spanish is widely spoken in their homes and in our community, telling us that this language is the most used and beneficial language being taught at Central.

“It is our Hispanic students’ birthright to study their familial language, the language of their ancestors.”

While acknowledging the in-school decision to transition to online Spanish instruction, D60 has pointed out that the Chicano Studies program at Central will continue.

