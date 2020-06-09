Tuesday

Jun 9, 2020 at 12:52 PM


Contributed by Crowley / Otero Health Departments Director Rick Ritter


Please take the time to read and understand this entire message.


Internet links: Before I send out each update, I check the links to make sure they are active. However, links do change from time to time, so the links I sent out today may not be the same tomorrow. You may have to search around a bit.


New COVID-19 positive case


Hello to all. We have newly identified positive COVID-19 case in Otero County.


Out of respect for patient privacy, we will only release the following information:


– Patient details


o Is a resident of Otero County.


o Was placed in isolation after receiving the positive test result.


o Close contacts have been placed in quarantine.


o Age: 30s


o Is recovering.


o We believe that we have identified the source of infection.


Crowley/Otero case numbers updates: Our current COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed case counts for Crowley and Otero Counties are as follows (as of the time of this writing Tuesday, 6/9/2020):


– 66-Crowley County cases


o Not deceased: 3


o Deceased: 1


o Prison: 62


– 22-Otero County cases


o Not deceased: 21


o Deceased: 1


– TOTAL Crowley/Otero Cases: 88


– Depending on report timing, OCHD’s totals may not exactly reflect CDPHE’s totals on their website (Here is the website: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/case-data)


o Scroll down until you see the Colorado map, and then select “Case Counts” from the dropdown box on the upper right side of the map.


State of Colorado (Note: this summary only includes data through 4 pm 6/7/2020 and does not reflect cases since then)


– 28,183 cases


– 4,859 hospitalized (view hospital data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data)


– 60 counties (view incidence and epidemic curve data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/incidence-epidemic-curve)


– 219,331 people tested


– 1,543 deaths among cases (view surveillance data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/surveillance-data)


– 1,292 deaths due to COVID-19


– 299 outbreaks (view outbreak data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/outbreak-data)


What can you do RIGHT NOW?


– Read, understand, and comply with public health orders! Public health orders can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/public-health-executive-orders-resource


– Stay home if you are sick and, if needed, call your medical provider.


– Wear an appropriate mask if you must go out for an essential activity.


– If you are in a high risk group, take extra precautions.


– Cover your cough and/or sneeze.


– Keep your fingers and hands away from your face.


– Wash your hands a lot.


– Stay informed by trusted and reliable sources. Be careful about believing what you read on social media sites. Trusted sources/websites:


o OCHD: https://www.oterogov.com


o Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov


o CO State Health Department: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe


– Do these things so you will be prepared, and not scared.


– And remember, “This too shall pass.”


Until next time,


Richard Ritter, Executive Director


Otero County Health Department


13 West 3rd Street, Room 111


La Junta, Colorado 81050


719-383-3045 (Office)


719-383-3060 (Fax)


rritter@oterogov.org