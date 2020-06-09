Amid the ongoing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, calls to defund the police have grown increasingly across the country but Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport said he does not believe that is the answer.

"It does not make any sense. I do believe that it is a bit of a knee-jerk reaction," Davenport said.

"In full recognition, we have to do better and we are committed to doing that."

"Defund the police" has become a rallying cry in demonstrations against racism and police brutality across the country, two weeks after Floyd was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Davenport said that he understands that people are frustrated.

"I would submit that police departments are a part of the community. And the community’s law abiding citizens would suffer without police," the chief said.

Davenport cited several examples over the past weekend where Pueblo police were called to help citizens.

"Our officers responded to and took two people into custody for an armed robbery. We also solved a burglary of a sporting goods store," he said.

Davenport said police also responded to a ’shots fired’ incident, which included bullet holes through a residential door. Police also responded to an illegal discharge of a firearm at a Pueblo home.

"That’s just a small sample of the calls for service that we responded to over the weekend. We solved problems in many ways," Davenport said.

"We have a well-trained police force committed to public safety and I’d submit, we know how to do it."

Devenport acknowledged that police are "certainly not perfect."

"But we are uniquely situated and trained to respond to incidents where people are victimizing others in violent ways," Davenport said.

Black Lives Matter activists pushing to defund the police have proposed plans to replace officers with social workers, mental health advocates and homeless charities.

Davenport said the department has mental health workers embedded with officers.

"They ride along with our officers and many times they solve problems peacefully and alongside us," the chief said.

Davenport said the police department is a partner with its citizens.

He pointed to several projects the police department has taken part in for community outreach including last year’s distribution of gifts to every child in Pueblo elementary schools.

"We have poured ourselves out to the community and we will continue to do so," Davenport said.

In 2017, Pueblo voters passed a public safety sales tax, a measure that Davenport said has helped reduce crime by 21% over the last two years.

The measure increased the local sales and use tax rate by one-fifth of one cent for five years. The money from the tax increase was used to hire 24 additional police officers and pay operational costs associated with their employment.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police said defunding the police is a "misguided, shortsighted approach to achieving the change that we all seek."

In a press release officials said that promoting community policing; embracing systemic reforms; and improving police training, policies, and procedures will require both dedicated resources and an enduring commitment from police leaders, community members, and elected officials.

"All that "defunding" and shifting resources away from the police will accomplish is to further reduce the ability of police leaders to enact the positive change that is required. Now is not the time to further limit the capacity of police agencies to connect with our communities and to provide services to those who are most in need of assistance and protection," the press release read.

Davenport said it’s been a difficult time for everyone over the past two weeks.

"We are absolutely mortified by the behavior of officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I’ve said that. We are listening to those who are protesting and making their points in a constitutionally valid way," Davenport said.

"We are committed to making changes that will help. At the same time, we have good officers who are working very hard. They have good hearts."

Davenport reiterated that his department is not perfect, but it strives to deliver the very best service to its citizens as it can.

"We are concerned about our city and all of the people who live in it," he said.

"We are going to continue to listen and strive to have an even better relationship with the public."

Davenport said he appreciates those who support the police department and that the police are listening to those who are not happy with the department.

Davenport attended a protest march over the death of Floyd where hundreds of people gathered long the Pueblo Riverwalk last week.

"I was trying to provide leadership on behalf of the city and the police department. I wanted people to know that I was personally invested and that the department was invested and I wanted to listen to what they had to say," Davenport said.

He said he heard from a lot of people that there is a segment of the community at large who have fear of the police.

"I am going to work hard at decreasing that fear and increasing the positive relationship and building on the relationship that I think we already have," Davenport said.

