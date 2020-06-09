A man was killed early Tuesday after striking a guardrail with his motorcycle on Santa Fe Avenue.

The Pueblo Police Department was called at 4 a.m. by a person reporting that a man was lying next to a motorcycle on the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

The victim later was identified as Christopher G. Martinez, 49, a Pueblo resident, according to Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

When officers arrived they located Martinez who was pronounced dead on-site. According to Cotter, Martinez died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said Martinez was traveling south on Santa Fe Avenue when he struck a guardrail at the intersection of Alan Hamel Avenue. Martinez continued traveling south until he fell off the motorcycle in the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue.

Police said that it is unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.