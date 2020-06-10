Everyone at the Pueblo Zoo, including the animals, seemed to have a little extra pep in their step on Wednesday.

The zoo reopened to its member on Monday and to the general public on Wednesday for the first time since it was shutdown on March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And while zoo staff has been at the facility on a regular basis since the shutdown began to take care of the animals there, it was a welcome sight for those staff members to see the public stroll through the exhibits on Wednesday for the first time in over two months.

“It feels great. That’s what we’re here for,” said Abigail Krause, the zoo’s executive director. “It is a little surreal because you get back in the habit of it and there are some things we have to change. The world is a very different place than it was the day we closed so we’re taking precautions and everyone is learning new habits so that we can stay healthy. So us trying to enforce those habits and make sure our animals and staff and guests are safe is kind of scary going into it but we had a really smooth opening.”

The zoo has implemented numerous safety precautions as it reopens amid the coronavirus.

The three main rules for trips to the zoo include having groups of 10 or less and staying with that group, social distancing of 6 feet between groups, and wearing masks.

As individuals enter the zoo they are given a map that shows a recommended one-way path to take to avoid walking by others. The map also lays out where hand washing and sanitizing stations are located, among other things.

The zoo has changed its exit procedure by having guests leave from the back gate rather than from where the entrance is to avoid crossovers of people.

And staff circle the zoo grounds every two hours to disinfect and keep an eye on how well people are adhering to guidelines and making sure capacity isn’t being reached.

The zoo can have about 200 people right now, and if that number is reached, Krause said officials will pause the gate and have people wait until a few individuals inside the zoo leave. Whether there is a wait time or not can be checked at the zoo’s website.

“We aren’t hitting that yet,” Krause said.

The buildings inside the zoo are not open yet, but play structures are open.

Animal feedings, contact with animals, and animal presentations are not happening for now.

“Anything that draws a crowd we’re trying to stay away from for now,” Krause said.

And because the zoo has a small gift shop with tight quarters, they’ve moved merchandise to two kiosks outside that are located by the cafe and by the exit.

“So far everyone has been great. They’ve been abiding by our guidelines, and they’re happy to be back,” Krause said. “We are so excited, and the animals are excited.”

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.