Pueblo Water’s annual water

quality report available online

Pueblo Water’s annual Water Quality Report, for the 2019 calendar year, now is available online.

The report, which contains general information about Pueblo Water’s system and treatment operations, as well as water quality testing results, may be viewed at www.pueblowater.org on the “Your Water” page.

Requests for printed copies can me made by calling 719-584-0250 or by email at: custserv@pueblowater.org.

Public input requested on

neighborhood revitalization plan

The city of Pueblo Planning and Community Development Department is asking for public input on a neighborhood revitalization plan.

The plan centers on the neighborhoods of Bessemer, Eilers Heights in Bojon Town, and the Grove. Residents are asked to read the revitalization plan and then send comments to the city Planning Department prior to July 22. Residents can learn about the project and share comments at Pueblo.us/CSRP

The Colorado Smelter Revitalization Plan ("CSRP") proposes strategies in three themes: Connectivity and Cultural Heritage, Thriving Neighborhoods, and Vibrant Commercial. The city of Pueblo, partner agencies, and the neighborhood associations have been working with the Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, on this plan since 2016.

The City Planning & Community Development Department will host a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m June 25. Attendance options:

• By computer or tablet: https://Pueblo.Zoom.us/j/92925835274Password: vital•

• Or, call using a phone: 1(346)248-7799 Meeting ID: 929 2583 5274# Passcode: 116784#

After the plan is complete, the Pueblo City Council will adopt the plan.

