It was a sweet gesture.

The Pueblo Community College Foundation delivered nearly 2,000 bags full of Hershey’s Kisses and Life Savers candy to health care professionals on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic at Parkview Medical Center.

Next week the foundation will deliver 500 more to St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center.

The bags also contained "thank you’ cards.

The foundation worked with Pueblo native Mindy (Stein) Carton and her father, Pueblo businessman and philanthropist Marvin Stein, to create the bags of candy.

The project was sparked by Carton’s gifts to a group of Colorado nurses who traveled to New Jersey, where Carton now lives, to assist hospital staff there.

On Thursday, the bags were delivered to Parkview President Leslie Barnes, and hospital staff.

"We appreciate it from PCC because they are a partner with us through the nursing program... This is going to make the staff feel great. They have worked really hard," Barnes said.

"And just little things like that make their day."

Last month, Centura Health Colorado sent several Pueblo nurses to New Jersey in response to an urgent plea for help in the state that has been ravaged by COVID-19.

A team of health care professionals provided much-needed relief for caregivers overwhelmed by the flood of patients at three central New Jersey hospitals.

Carton brought "thank you" notes, a large banner and home-baked goods to health care workers there.

"They also took Life Savers candy to those Colorado nurses to thank them for helping with COVID-19. We saw that in The Pueblo Chieftain and that’s where we came up with Kisses for our Life Savers," said Martha Simmons, executive director of the foundation.

"We have literally cleaned out Hershey Pennsylvania on their Kisses for this campaign. We cleared out the warehouse there and we then had to get more from the West Coast."

Simmons said the foundation is closely tied into both local hospitals through nursing and health care programs at both institutions.

"We thought it would be great to carry her (Carton’s) campaign forward," she said.

"We wanted to carry this on. We thought it was great and we wanted to find a way to thank our caregivers in Pueblo."

PCC President Patty Erjavec and PCC Foundation board president Theresa Dudley presented boxes full of the gift bags to Barnes and hospital staff in the main entrance of Parkview Thursday afternoon.

"We have 330 nursing students next year so we are doing our job to supply you with a skilled workforce to keep your institution going, but more importantly to keep our whole community healthy," Erjavec said.

"We are very proud to be a part of this."

