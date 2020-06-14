It’s not often that a police officer is asked to be a midwife, but that’s what Bill Eggers was forced to do on June 1, 1976.

Eggers, then an officer with the Pueblo Police Department of 16 months, was working the graveyard shift when he got a call to back up an ambulance regarding a woman having a baby.

So Eggers headed to the location, but was soon told to disregard the call because the family had packed up the car and were on the way to the hospital.

“My wife was due with our second child in September and I had a funny feeling,” Eggers said.

So he drove to the house and upon arriving, immediately noticed a man jumping up and down saying, “She’s going to have the baby!”

Eggers parked his car, grabbed a flashlight, then approached the pregnant woman who was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle.

He called dispatch to say the woman hadn’t left yet and that they better send in an ambulance. He told the father to get inside and get towels and sheets.

“I got down on my knees with my flashlight and said, ’Mam, can you hold it until the ambulance arrives?’” Eggers said. “I was terrified, you know. So she says, ”No. I’m going to have the baby now.’

“Here I am on my knees with my flashlight and before I even knew it, the baby comes out like a football right in my two hands. It was a good catch.”

Soon, the ambulance arrived and transported the family and their baby away.

“I picked up a walkie talkie and said, ’Be advised, I just delivered a baby girl. And dispatch came back and said, ’Congratulations, 12:06 a.m.’” Eggers said.

Eggers moved to New Hampshire two months later for work, then moved to Florida some years later, where he still resides today.

That baby he delivered, Becki Shaufler, is now 44 years old and has searched for Eggers for years wanting to meet him.

Shaufler still resides in Pueblo, and the two were able to connect over email a few years ago, and then met via a Zoom meeting earlier this month.

“Several years ago, I had tried to locate him and didn’t have much luck. And then via Facebook, I found his daughter who kind of connected us and we chatted with email, and finally had the Zoom meeting two days ago,” Shaufler said on Thursday.

It was just so awesome to see his face and hear his voice and just kind of finally meet him. I always wondered what he was like. My whole life I knew that he was a big part of coming into the world, but I didn’t know anything about him.”

During the Zoom meeting, Eggers and Shaufler relived the story of when Eggers helped deliver her and chatted about what has been going on in their lives.

“It was just quite an outstanding experience to be able to have to finally put a face with the name and his voice and just kind of see where both of us are at now in our lives,” Shaufler said.

Shaufler said she and Eggers plan on keeping in touch, and when COVID-19 settles down, she and her mom would like to go to Florida to meet Eggers in person.

“I really am going to make it a point to go down there and touch base with him,” she said. “I just want to be able to give him a hug. I know my mom is definitely very grateful for the situation as well, so if it’s in my power I would like to take my mom as well and may have the three of us sit down. I think it would be fun.”

