When the 45 seniors from Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School accept their diplomas Thursday, the school’s namesake will be there, albeit remotely, to encourage them.

Dolores Huerta, 90, the famed labor leader and civil rights activist, was originally slated to appear in person. But due to the pandemic, Huerta will deliver a virtual address to the graduates.

The commencement will begin at 9 a.m. in the school’s parking lot, with graduates and guests seated according to social distancing requirements.

From the class of 2020, Matias Samora-Zappanti has received the full ride Presidential Scholarship to Colorado School of Mines.

Samora-Zappanti will graduate summa cum laude with a 3.9 GPA and an associate of science degree from Pueblo Community College. Originally from Raton, New Mexico, the high achieving scholar transferred to Dolores Huerta during the 2017-2018 school year.

Samora-Zappanti played football, basketball and baseball for the Scorpions and was involved in a variety of community outreach programs such as Rake-up Pueblo and volunteering at Cesar Chavez Academy.

The scholar credited his academic achievements to Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School’s concurrent enrollment opportunities and his mother’s encouragement.

“It was always my dream to attend Colorado School of Mines,” Samora-Zappanti said. “And my mother, who instilled in me a strong drive, told me it would be easier to do so with a scholarship. So I worked as hard as I could.

“If it wasn’t for Dolores Huerta, I wouldn’t have been able to take college classes, which I began in the second semester of my sophomore year, and earn a spot on the President’s List at PCC.”

The charter high school, Samora-Zappanti said, is “very open and it’s easy to create bonds with the people. That’s what I liked best about it.”

On Thursday, four family members will be on hand to watch him cross the stage, diploma in hand.

"All of us seniors were planning for the in-person graduation, so to finally see it come through is great,“ Samora-Zappanti added. ”It’s much better than our original plans.“

“Matias is a young man who not only has the intelligence and motivation to take him far in life, but also recognizes the importance of sacrifice and giving back,” said Principal Fred Segura. "As a six-year-old, he took a trip to Colorado School of Mines and decided that is where he wanted to attend college. He set his sight on this goal and nothing has stood in his way.

“His charisma and positive attitude towards life has excelled him to the greatest of accomplishments. He is a special individual and we wish him the best.”

