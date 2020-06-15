Four regional scholars have been selected by the Pueblo Community College Foundation to receive Kane Family Foundation Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Centennial High School graduate Rachel Baird and Pueblo West High School graduate Ashlynn Danielson have the opportunity to complete associate degrees at Pueblo Community College.

In addition, Doherty High School graduate Leighton Eckrich and Canon City High School graduate Steven Purdy have been awarded Kane Family Foundation Pueblo Community College-University Connection scholarships. These endowments offer the scholars the opportunity to earn associate degrees at PCC before transferring to Colorado State University-Pueblo to pursue bachelor degrees.

The Kane Family Foundation is a merit-based scholarship program that provides the full cost of tuition, books and mandatory fees for selected students who maintain scholarship eligibility through graduation and attend Lamar Community College, Otero Junior College, Pikes Peak Community College, Pueblo Community College, Trinidad State Junior College, CSU-Pueblo, and the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.

“We are honored to welcome four outstanding students to Pueblo Community College as they embark upon their higher educational endeavors,” said Theresa Dudley, president of the Pueblo Community College Foundation. "The foundation is most grateful to the Kane Family Foundation for their financial investment on behalf of these students and so many other students who have already or who will be receiving scholarships to Southern Colorado community colleges, CSU-Pueblo and UCCS.“

At Centennial, Baird was ranked eighth in a class of 231 with a GPA of 4.5. She earned an academic letter each semester and is a member of Spanish Honor Society, excelled in DECA, and was active in journalism.

She was a four-year member of Centennial’s very successful varsity soccer team and an integral part of Pueblo Rangers Soccer Club for five years. Baird works part time for Timberwolf Pet Products.

She plans to study radiologic technology at PCC.

Danielson, who graduated with a 4.14 GPA, is a member of National Honor Society. She served as Pueblo West’s yearbook business manager and volunteers at St. Thomas More Hospital and Pueblo Cooperative Care Center.

She played soccer at Pueblo West and for the Pueblo Rangers.

Danielson also will study radiologic technology.

Eckrich was a member of Doherty’s student council and Link Crew, showing freshman around the school on opening day and helping them be prepared to succeed. She graduated with a 4.5 GPA.

She volunteers for Care and Share drive-through food distribution.

At PCC, Eckrich will enter the hospitality studies/business management program.

Purdy, who graduated with a 3.90 GPA, participated in FBLA and was CEO of Tiger Paws, a school-based business serving customers throughout the community. He will study accounting at PCC.

Each year, the Kane Family Foundation provides $1 million in scholarships Southern Colorado students. The scholarship program, one of the largest in Colorado, is made possible by the foundation and its benefactors, Wanden and Andy Kane: ranchers and philanthropists from Fountain.

Established in 1981, the Pueblo Community College Foundation has supported learning for thousands of students. As education plays out on each of the PCC campuses (Pueblo, Canon City, Durango, Mancos/Cortez and Bayfield), the PCC Foundation works with the college to bring about positive changes to the lives of individuals, families and communities.

The foundation’s mission is to provide funding to PCC and its students through foundation-approved fundraising activities for student scholarships and special needs as identified by the college.

Since its inception, the foundation has raised more than $22 million to support PCC, its students and programs of academic success.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow