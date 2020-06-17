As of June 9, Build Pueblo, Not Jails, an “independent expenditure committee” opposing Pueblo County Commission Chair Garrison’s Ortiz bid for re-election, has received $34,000 in donations.

Of the 11 donors listed in that report filed with the Colorado secretary of state, only one has a Pueblo address, a fact that has led the Ortiz re-election committee to cry foul over “dark money, all from Denver.”

“For a committee supposedly focused on building Pueblo, all the money raised is coming from shady LLCs out of Denver, not from Pueblo,“ said Trystan Garcia, treasurer of Ortiz’s re-election committee.

According to the financial disclosure filing, Build Pueblo, Not Jails has received $5,000 contributions from Winston Conkling (Denver) and the Westside Wellness Center LLC, listed as an agriculture business; Scott Embree (Lakewood) and Healing House Lakewood LLC, a cannabis dispensary; and Plumbers and Pipefitters #58 of Colorado Springs.

Contributions of $2,500 have been received from Ark River Investors (Evergreen); Bear Creek Investors (Evergreen); Scott Smith (Evergreen) and the Three Rivers Development LLC; Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council (Lakewood); Renaissance Solutions Inc. (Boulder); and Ross Vaisman of Denver, described as a “marijuana entrepreneur” in a Denver Post Article.

Malik Hasan (Denver) and Nuvue Pharma LCC, a local recreational and medical cannabis dispensary, donated $1,000.

Publicly available information reveals Scott Smith to be the registered agent for both Ark River Investors and Bear Creek Investors, which share the same Englewood address.

This revelation led the Ortiz camp to file a campaign finance-related complaint with the Secretary of State.

“One person funding the entire smear campaign for Build Pueblo Not Jails and hiding it underneath separate LLCs says something about the motive of this campaign,” Garcia said. “We don’t need shady business dealings out of Denver influencing our local elections.”

Earlier this month, Scott Smith was among those appointed by the Pueblo County commissioners to a Marijuana Regulatory Work Group that will study the impact on neighborhoods in connection with expanding licensed marijuana premises in the county.

Formation of that work group is aligned with the commission-passed Resolution No. 20-110, which amends a portion of the county code involving the regulation of licensed marijuana establishments in an attempt “to correct loopholes around the marijuana moratorium currently in place,” according to a joint statement from the commissioners.

The advertisements paid for by Build Pueblo, Not Jails have come under fire by Ortiz and his camp, who maintain that the advertisements are part of a “smear campaign” based on untruths.

Ortiz took special exception to an advertisement he said links him with the civil unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd.

Reads that ad, “How can we in Pueblo address our anger, sadness and grief about racial injustice? Garrison Ortiz’s plan is a step backwards. He wants to lock up more people in his $100 million jail.”

Abel Tapia, who is challenging Ortiz in the Democratic Party primary, has disavowed any association with both Build Pueblo, Not Jails and the advertisements the committee is funding.

In 2019, in response to Pueblo County Ballot Issues 1A and 1B — measures that would have funded a new county jail — “Pueblo Coalition for Kids, Not Jails” emerged, with Tapia, Theresa Trujillo — listed as the registered agent for Build Pueblo, Not Jails — and former Pueblo County Commissioner Sal Pace among its members.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow