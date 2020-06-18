A campaign text message encouraging cannabis users to vote against Pueblo County Commission Chair Garrison Ortiz has come to the attention of Pueblo District Attorney Jeff Chostner, who said the "substance" in the communication may be "a potential election or campaign regulation violation."

"Pueblo cannabis voters," the message begins. "Fire Garrison Ortiz. He supports prohibition. Protect your rights. Elect Abel Tapia and return your ballot by Tue. 6/30. Show this text for Happy Hour any Hour @NuVue through 6/18."

The "NuVue" cited in the text is NuVue Pharma, a Pueblo-based cannabis dispensary owned by Dr. Malik Hasan. Hasan donated $1,000 to Build Pueblo, Not Jails: the "independent expenditure committee" actively campaigning against Ortiz in his Democratic Party primary race against challenger Abel Tapia.

In a statement, Chostner said he is "working in conjunction with the attorney general’s office to ascertain whether this ad constitutes a crime or not. If so, appropriate legal action will be taken."

Chostner said a preliminary investigation revealed the text message to potentially constitute a misdemeanor offense.

A call to NuVue Pharma revealed that "happy hour" prices would be honored for those who show the text message to a staff member.

The Ortiz re-election committee, which has been vocal about a "smear campaign" originating in the Tapia camp, said the text message is yet another attempt at dirty politics.

"This is clearly another campaign finance violation and potentially criminal," said Trystan Garcia, treasurer of the re-election committee. "These desperate tactics need to stop. At some point, enough is enough."

A report filed with the Colorado secretary of state reveals that the vast majority of the $34,000 donated to Build Pueblo, Not Jails is from the Denver metro area, with a number of donors connected to the cannabis industry.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.