A 48-year-old Pueblo West man is facing charges that include attempted second-degree murder and second degree assault following an incident Wednesday morning.

Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Byrd Drive in Pueblo West at about 10:30 a.m. on a report of an assault.

A 31-year-old female told deputies that Alexander Casais, 48, had assaulted her at their residence in the 100 block of East Kipling Drive.

The victim said Casais was arguing with her about money that was missing from the home. The suspect reportedly hit the victim in the face with a fist and then used the barrel of a gun to strike her in the head. Casais also is accused of attempting to choke the victim.

After Casais took the victim’s phone, she was able to leave while Casais went to look for the missing money. She called law enforcement from a nearby residence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Deputies went to the Kipling address and located Casais, who told deputies there had been a "rumble" with the victim but it was not serious. When deputies asked Casais how the victim was injured, he said she "probably fell and injured herself."

In addition to the attempted second-degree murder charge, Casais is facing two counts of second-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, obstruction of telephone service and domestic violence.

He also had a failure to appear warrant.

Theft from auto

Items valued in excess of $1,800 were reported stolen Friday from a Rapid Medical work vehicle in the 900 block of Eagleridge Boulevard. The stolen items include a $1,000 camera, a $400 GPS unit, and tools and headphones.

Vehicle theft

A green Polaris Explorer 400 ATV ($4,000) was reported stolen from the 2100 block of East Sixth Street Thursday.

Fires

A sheriff’s office deputy responded to the 1100 block of 36th Lane Thursday on a report of a structure fire.

When he arrived, the deputy observed that the back porch had been heavily damaged by a fire, which the report said may have resulted from an electrical issue.

Water and smoke damage in the kitchen was noted.

Also on Thursday, a deputy responded to the 200 block of East Rolling Hills Drive on a report of a structure fire.

There, the deputy observed flames burning near the front of the home and used a fire extinguisher to quell the blaze.

Pueblo West Fire personnel forced their way into the home to retrieve two dogs the reporting person said were inside.

Criminal mischief

A deputy responded to Cattail Crossing pond, in the 250 block of South McCulloch Boulevard Thursday, on a report that a metal picnic table had been torn from its base and thrown into the pond. Damage to the table is estimated at $1,000, and the perpertrator(s) also stole a $100 metal trash can lid from a receptacle.

Arrests

Isodore R. DeHerrera, 38, of the 1000 block of Ash Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of possession of a schedule 1/2 controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing/sale/possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and special offender (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Stephen P. Rael, 30, of the 700 block of East Abriendo Avenue, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of false imprisonment with force, second-degree assault-injury, aggravated motor vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Katie C. Montoya, 31, of an unspecified address on Duncan Road, was arrested on a no-bond felony warrant for first-degree arson and placed on a parole hold.

