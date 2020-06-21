When School District 60 builds a new Centennial (and East) high school over the next few years, it will continue the legacy of Pueblo’s first high school.

This actually will be the fourth Centennial school building in Pueblo’s history.

In 1862, the Pueblo County commissioners levied a tax of one-half mill for schools, but that didn’t generate very much money. The first school building, built in the 400 block of Santa Fe Avenue, opened in the fall of 1863 thanks to private support. The tiny building was 16-by-20 feet.

About the same time, School District One was formed, and plans began to build a larger structure. In 1869, construction began on the school named Centennial, built of adobe, at 11th and Court streets. It opened in 1871, served the community for nearly two decades, and was torn down in 1889.

In 1876, the centennial year of the United States and the year Colorado became a state, a second Centennial school building opened in the fall. It had only eight rooms, but was of better construction than the previous adobe structure.

There were nearly 500 total students, with about 40 enrolled in the high school portion. The first graduation was in June 1884 with seven students, according to Joanne West Dodds in her book, "They All Came to Pueblo, A Social History."

According to Dodds, an addition was made to the building in 1890, and it served North and West Side students until the mid-1970s, when a new Centennial High School was built at 2525 Mountview on Pueblo’s North Side.

The old Centennial building was demolished, and that’s the site today of the School District 60 Administration Building, which – obviously – sits on hallowed ground.

Notable alumni of the school include David Packard of Hewlett-Packard fame; Medal of Honor recipient Drew Dix; actresses Edra Jean E.J. Peaker and Lise Simms; Morey Bernstein, the author of "The Search for Bridey Murphy"; John Davis, former Major League Baseball player with the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres; and many of the community’s business and political leaders.

That tradition continues today, with Centennial students excelling in academic, athletics and other extracurricular activities.

And who knows what stars will emerge from the new home of the Bulldogs when it opens? Time will tell. And their stories will continue the proud legacy of Centennial, now nearing its 150th anniversary.

Chieftain Editor Steve Henson can be reached by email at shenson@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@SteveHensonME. Help support local journalism with a subscription to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow.