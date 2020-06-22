Gov. Jared Polis recently extended Colorado’s state of disaster emergency for 30 days, which will provide additional funds for response activities due to the presence of coronavirus.

Polis signed the executive order to extend the state of disaster emergency to July 19.

"Coloradans have done a great job wearing masks when leaving the house, staying physically distant from others, and washing our hands but we are only a few short steps ahead of the virus and we need to do better.

"The data is now starting to show a reversal of some of our gains, the three-day moving average for cases is now going up in our state," Polis said in a statement issued over the weekend upon signing the order.

"This emergency extension helps Colorado further support our response efforts and remain prepared in the face of this global pandemic. I encourage all Coloradans to stay vigilant and we will get through this together."

Polis also is directing the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue a public health ordering requiring that employees, contractors, and other providing services for mass transportation operations and critical businesses where employees interact in close proximity with other employees or with the public must wear cloth face coverings, except where doing so would inhibit that individual’s health.

"Workers in stores and public-facing businesses have been wearing facial masks, and more and more companies are now thankfully requiring that customers wear masks to keep one another safe.

"We are further protecting our state and county workers from infection by adding this best practice to the way we as a state do business," Polis stated. "While we are doing our best to help people access public services virtually from the safety of your home, customers needing in-person services at our state and county government facilities will now also be safer by ensuring that those around them wear facial masks and I continue to encourage other businesses to make the right decision to protect their employees and customers by putting in place and enforcing mask requirements."

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.