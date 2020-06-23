BIRTHS
Cambo: Born to Kaci and Ryan Cambo, Pueblo, a daughter, June 21 at Parkview Medical Center.
Nuechterlein: Born to Andrea Steves and Christopher Nuechterlein, Pueblo, a daughter on June 9 at Parkview Medical Center.
Quintana: Born to Darian McHugh and Michael Quintana, Pueblo, a daughter on June 19 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
June 22
Lopez: Andrew R. Lopez, 68. Angelus.
June 21
Baca: Marlyne A. Baca, 54. Angelus.
Huerta: John Huerta, 21. Angelus.
Orcutt: Georgia Delsi Orcutt, 74 . Romero.
June 20
Vega: Monico Charles Vega, 71. Angelus.
June 19
Colnar: Carol Colnar, 96. Montgomery & Steward.
Galvez: Karen Lynn Galvez, 72. Montgomery & Steward.
June 18
Spicer: Davis J. Fairbanks Spicer, 26. Angelus.
June 17
Campbell: Robert Campbell, 45. Roselawn.
June 16
Dionisio: LaDonna Kay Dionisio, 75. Imperial.
June 15
Medina: Alexander Louis Medina, 30. Romero.
June 2
Gutierrez: Josephine S. Gutierrez, 72. Angelus.
AURORA
Simms: Myrtle Simms, 9 Aurora, formerly of Pueblo, June 20. Montgomery & Steward.
BEULAH
Kagey: Edison "Ed" Orville Kagey, 91, of Beulah, June 16. All Veterans Funeral Home, Colorado Springs.
HIGHLANDS RANCH
Renteria-Vigil: Stacy Ann Renteria-Vigil, 44, of Highlands Ranch, formerly of Pueblo, June 21. Angelus.