BIRTHS

Cambo: Born to Kaci and Ryan Cambo, Pueblo, a daughter, June 21 at Parkview Medical Center.

Nuechterlein: Born to Andrea Steves and Christopher Nuechterlein, Pueblo, a daughter on June 9 at Parkview Medical Center.

Quintana: Born to Darian McHugh and Michael Quintana, Pueblo, a daughter on June 19 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

June 22

Lopez: Andrew R. Lopez, 68. Angelus.

June 21

Baca: Marlyne A. Baca, 54. Angelus.

Huerta: John Huerta, 21. Angelus.

Orcutt: Georgia Delsi Orcutt, 74 . Romero.

June 20

Vega: Monico Charles Vega, 71. Angelus.

June 19

Colnar: Carol Colnar, 96. Montgomery & Steward.

Galvez: Karen Lynn Galvez, 72. Montgomery & Steward.

June 18

Spicer: Davis J. Fairbanks Spicer, 26. Angelus.

June 17

Campbell: Robert Campbell, 45. Roselawn.

June 16

Dionisio: LaDonna Kay Dionisio, 75. Imperial.

June 15

Medina: Alexander Louis Medina, 30. Romero.

June 2

Gutierrez: Josephine S. Gutierrez, 72. Angelus.

AURORA

Simms: Myrtle Simms, 9 Aurora, formerly of Pueblo, June 20. Montgomery & Steward.

BEULAH

Kagey: Edison "Ed" Orville Kagey, 91, of Beulah, June 16. All Veterans Funeral Home, Colorado Springs.

HIGHLANDS RANCH

Renteria-Vigil: Stacy Ann Renteria-Vigil, 44, of Highlands Ranch, formerly of Pueblo, June 21. Angelus.