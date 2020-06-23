Tuesday

Jun 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM


BIRTHS


Cambo: Born to Kaci and Ryan Cambo, Pueblo, a daughter, June 21 at Parkview Medical Center.


Nuechterlein: Born to Andrea Steves and Christopher Nuechterlein, Pueblo, a daughter on June 9 at Parkview Medical Center.


Quintana: Born to Darian McHugh and Michael Quintana, Pueblo, a daughter on June 19 at Parkview Medical Center.


DEATHS


PUEBLO


June 22


Lopez: Andrew R. Lopez, 68. Angelus.


June 21


Baca: Marlyne A. Baca, 54. Angelus.


Huerta: John Huerta, 21. Angelus.


Orcutt: Georgia Delsi Orcutt, 74 . Romero.


June 20


Vega: Monico Charles Vega, 71. Angelus.


June 19


Colnar: Carol Colnar, 96. Montgomery & Steward.


Galvez: Karen Lynn Galvez, 72. Montgomery & Steward.


June 18


Spicer: Davis J. Fairbanks Spicer, 26. Angelus.


June 17


Campbell: Robert Campbell, 45. Roselawn.


June 16


Dionisio: LaDonna Kay Dionisio, 75. Imperial.


June 15


Medina: Alexander Louis Medina, 30. Romero.


June 2


Gutierrez: Josephine S. Gutierrez, 72. Angelus.


AURORA


Simms: Myrtle Simms, 9 Aurora, formerly of Pueblo, June 20. Montgomery & Steward.


BEULAH


Kagey: Edison "Ed" Orville Kagey, 91, of Beulah, June 16. All Veterans Funeral Home, Colorado Springs.


HIGHLANDS RANCH


Renteria-Vigil: Stacy Ann Renteria-Vigil, 44, of Highlands Ranch, formerly of Pueblo, June 21. Angelus.