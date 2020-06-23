This is the twelfth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the Safer at Home phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for future articles with outdoor activity ideas for students and families. The public can help the nonprofit NWDC get through this challenging time by making a donation at https://hikeandlearn.org/donate-covid-19-pandemic-relief/.

David Anthony Martin, aka "Ranger Pine"

It is no surprise that the term "forest-bathing" comes to us from a translation of a Japanese term. Traditional Japanese culture, its religions, philosophy, medicine, arts, poetry and craftsmanship has, from ancient times, been one deeply rooted in Nature. This reverence and study deeper into the interconnected nature of all things continues into the present with experiments on forest-bathing conducted by the Center for Environment, Health and Field Sciences in Japan’s Chiba University.

The study focuses on phytoncides, which are antimicrobial allelochemic volatile organic compounds derived from and emitted by plants and trees. There are over 5,ooo of these known volatile compounds. These substances help to prevent plants and from bacteria, fungi and other microorganisms by inhibiting or preventing the growth of the attacking organism. They also prevent the tree or plant from being eaten by some insects and animals, and from being afflicted by insects.

In these studies, the physiological effects of forest-bathing the team of scientists measured the subjects salivary cortisol (which increases with stress), blood pressure, pulse rate and heart rate variability during a day in the city and compared those to the same biometrics taken during a day with a 30-minute forest visit. They found that even this short amount of time in forest environments promoted lower concentrations of cortisol, lower pulse rate, lower blood pressure, greater parasympathetic nerve activity, and lower sympathetic nerve activity than do city environments.

From 2004 to 2012, Japanese officials also spent about $4 million dollars studying the physiological and psychological effects of forest-bathing. Qing Li, a professor at Nippon Medical School in Tokyo, measured the activity of human natural killer (NK) cells in the immune system before and after exposure to the woods.

These cells provide rapid responses to viral-infected cells and respond to tumor formation, and are associated with immune system health and cancer prevention. In a 2009 study Li’s subjects showed significant increases in NK cell activity in the week after a forest visit, and positive effects lasted a month following each weekend in the woods. It may be that some of these benefits have to do with how forests affect our brains.

One study in the search to determine features that constitute an "enriched environment" in humans discovered an association between geographical properties and brain structure.

This study showed that people living in proximity to trees had better "amygdala integrity"—meaning, a brain structure better able to handle stressors. Other experiments and data have shown that subjects of experiment also showed significantly reduced hostility and depression scores, coupled with increased liveliness, after exposure to trees.

Further studies of this effect has shown that a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy-based psychotherapy applied in the forest environment was helpful in the achievement of depression remission, and its effect was superior to that of psychotherapy performed in a hospital using the usual outpatient management. This is attributed to the fact that forests help improve the effect of psychotherapeutic intervention because they include various natural instruments and facilitators in the treatment of depression.

So it turns out that forest air doesn’t just feel fresher and better—inhaling the phytoncide released from trees in forest, or even urban greenbelts, seems to actually improve immune system function, lower blood pressure and heart rate and cortisol levels, reduce stress, anxiety, depression and aggression, reduce our susceptibility to viruses and infections, and create a better brain structure capable of more flexibility and tolerance to challenges.

So be good to yourself, make the time to intentionally get out into a forest or park or greenbelt and take in this amazing medicine. While you are out there, don’t forget to tune out your troubles and tune your senses into the soothing sights, scents, feel, taste and sounds of our natural world we are an integrated part of, you wont regret it.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Ranger Pine has been an Environmental Educator at NWDC’s Mountain Campus for the last decade. His passion is connecting people of all ages to Nature. He can be reached via email at earthstudies@hikeandlearn.org

Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center has continually offered outdoor programs, summer camps, guided (seasonal, wild-flower, birding, mushroom, full-moon) hikes for people of all ages, as well as stewarding two unique and beautiful settings at their two public campuses, the Nature & Raptor Center of Pueblo and the Pueblo Mountain Park in Beulah for decades. It is easy to take advantage of these hikes or programs by registering online at hikeandlearn.org. Our staff looks forward to meeting you, guiding you and spending time with you out here in Nature. Memberships and contributions also are welcome.