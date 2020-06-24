The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported Wednesday that two Pueblo County residents have died from complications related to the novel coronavirus.

They are a 98-year-old female and a 94-year-old female, according to the health department.

Their deaths bring the total in Pueblo County to 27.

The health department also announced 11 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County since its last update on Monday.

The new positive cases range in age from 16 to 92.

Over the weekend from Saturday through Monday, the health department reported three new cases of COVID-19.

Pueblo County now has a total of 369 confirmed positive and probable cases of coronavirus, and well over 7,000 tests have been conducted to date.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Pueblo on March 13, and the first death was announced March 26.

Pueblo County’s drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds is open through July.

It is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Beginning July 6, it will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday during the same time.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.