WESTCLIFFE — Controversy is swirling around a $500,000 life-skills grant that would address suicide, substance abuse and violence prevention among students here.

The Custer County School Board initially declined to accept the grant Tuesday after a motion to approve the grant failed for lack of a second. The board now is set to host a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday to obtain community input and possibly vote on the grant before the July 1 deadline.

The meeting will be held at the school multi-purpose room at 709 Main St. Speakers will have up to three minutes to address the board.

The $500,000 Botvin Life Skills Training grant is funded by federal dollars, which are administered by the state at a rate of $100,000 a year for five years. Custer County School District administrators, in partnership with the Custer County Public Health Department, proposed to use the grant to fund one full-time teacher and two part time administrators.

The program would be available to district students, home school students and Amish students throughout the county.

School moard Member Doreen Newcomb said during the Tuesday meeting, "My problem was I did not have any information on how this was going to be done. I just needed a lot more information.

"This is an awful lot of money and a awful lot of jobs," Newcomb said.

School Board President Terre Davis told Superintendent Michael McFalls, Principal Joe Vergilio and counselor Troy Bomgardner she believed the curriculum should be spread among classes instead of just set aside as a health class or a planning period.

"I’m not sure the focus you have is the correct focus," Davis said.

"I agree," Newcomb said.

"It seems the board should have been made aware," Davis said. "I fully support an emotional/social learning program for all students, but I still don’t know what is included."

Bomgardner talked about how the program has been used in Denver Public Schools for approximately 10 years and in neighboring Chaffee County Schools for five years.

"It appears our rural school district is being used as an experimental program. We don’t know the extent of the public health agency involvement; we have an uncertain future and unknown demands on Custer County staff; and I don’t feel we can even consider a new experimental program," Davis said.

School moard Member Newell Woodbury agreed that he felt "ambushed" by the grant. He said the board should have had a workshop on it or seen more information on it when the budget was discussed.

"I know there are a lot of issues and I apologize we did not bring this to you in a timely manner. We are short on resources and teachers and this would provide in two areas we are lacking," McFalls said.

"As a parent who has dealt with a child with drug issues I feel we need to make sure the students have access to this type of curriculum," McFalls said.

"If this grant was in the budget, we would have seen it. It’s not right to misrepresent this program," Woodbury said

"It is not misrepresentation," McFalls said. "We can’t put in the budget money we don’t have," McFalls said.

"I support it even though I’ve been insulted and mistreated," Woodbury said.

Newcomer to the board Patricia Vasquez said the grant would have been more palatable if it had been addressed during the budget process.

"The uncertainty of this concerns me. I am really uncomfortable," Vasquez said.

Woodbury made a motion to approve the grant, but no one seconded the motion, so it failed. Board member Jake Shy was absent from the meeting.

When word of the vote spread through social media, parents and community members voiced concerns that the grant, which does not require matching funds, would not be accepted. One parent, Hal Walter, said he will speak up during the meeting Monday.

"I want our children to have the same advantages other communities have. Several other school districts have taken the grant. Why is ours the only one not to accept it?" Walter said.

