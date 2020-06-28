By Robert Boczkiewicz

DENVER -- A judge on Thursday ordered Pueblo County to immediately issue permits to build a 100-foot cellphone tower at 790 28th Lane.

The county commissioners in 2017 refused to issue the permits.

T-Mobile and another company sued the county under federal telecommunications law.

Judge Christine M. Arguello of the U.S. District Court for Colorado ruled Thursday in Denver in favor of the companies.

The companies "have indisputably demonstrated that they made a good faith effort to identify and evaluate less intrusive" sites, she wrote in a 13-page decision."

By demonstrating its effort and by showing that a tower at the site is needed to close a gap in T-Mobile's wireless service in that area of the county, compels her decision, the judge wrote, citing requirements of the Federal Telecommunications Act.

The companies applied for the permits in 2017 and the county planning commission denied them, a decision that the commissioners upheld on Sept. 19, 2017. T-Mobile and a company named Eco-Site then sued the commissioners.

Eco-Site owns, develops and operates telecommunication infrastructure that T-Mobile and other wireless providers use.

Arguello described the tower as a "stealth windmill tower."

Her judgment Thursday stated that the county contended the site, known as the Vider site, was not the least intrusive.

She stated that the county's contention was speculation and was "inadequately supported" in the commissioners court arguments.

Eco-Site and T-Mobile evaluated 12 other sites within three miles of 790 28th Lane and their conclusion was sufficient to show it was the least intrusive, Arguello wrote

