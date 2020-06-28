As humans, we make many decisions over the course of our lives. As horse owners, we make even more. Hard decisions—with life-changing ramifications. Nothing is harder than loss because nothing you can do will reverse the death of a loved one. As you take stock of your personal finances—now that the worst ravages of the pandemic seem to have passed—it’s time to ask yourself if you can afford your horse.

If you’re certain that you’ll be on your own two feet financially, and all you need is a little more time, you have a couple of options. These are courtesy of Hilary Wood, owner/founder of Front Range Equine Rescue in Fort Collins. "Owners needing a temporary hand up in order to keep their horses can go onto Facebook and look up Fleet of Angels. They are running a hay/feed assistance program at this time. I'm sure it needs ongoing donations to keep it running but it is something owners can apply for short-term help. I know in Ocala, FL (where our 2nd location is) there is a horse alliance running a similar type of program. I suspect there are other places around the country doing the same. Many of us ran owner assistance programs back in 2008-2010 time frame during the Great Recession. So those programs are proven ‘winners’ if properly run. Even if the owner eventually cannot keep a horse, they did have more time to locate a safe new situation with the help of the assistance."

Front Range Equine Rescue is a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing abuse and neglect of horses through education. frontrangeequinerescue.org/about It is respected nationwide—rated 4 out of 4 stars by Charity Navigator—because of Hilary’s extensive background in working for other nonprofits and large and small corporations. If you need to cut down on expenses but you really want to keep your horse, she recommends leasing him. A full lease is when another person agrees to shoulder all expenses—feed, farrier, and possible vet bills. If you still want to ride him, offer a half-lease that allows you and the other person to split the cost of keeping him, and decide who rides when. To reach interested parties, write up your offer on index cards and put them on all the bulletin boards you can find—tack and feed stores, local large animal veterinarians’ offices, food markets. Run a classified ad in "Pueblo West View" or "The Pueblo Chieftain." If your horse is quiet with good gaits, look at boarding stables nearby. Maybe the riding instructor would be interested in leasing him as a lesson horse. Hilary adds, "Advertise in local horse magazines or on reputable internet sites. Be prepared to carefully screen any responses to your ads. With any form of advertising, describe your horse and its abilities honestly. If he/she has not been ridden for some time, inform potential [partners] the horse will need to be reconditioned for work. If the horse has special dietary or medical needs, say so."

Other possibilities. Is your horse in good health? Is he friendly and willing? Can other people ride him? Could a young person or an adult beginner ride him? How about ground manners? Will he lead without pulling? Load quietly into a trailer? Tie without throwing a fit and destroying your hitching rail? In that case, Hilary says, "Contact a local 4-H club, pony club or similar associations if your horse might work in these types of programs. There may be a family or two looking for a horse. Contact therapeutic riding or equine-assisted therapy programs in your area. While they do have specific requirements for the type of horses they can use, it might be worth a try if your horse has a quiet temperament, good ground manners and can do some riding." Be careful—visit the facility yourself, and check references.

If you can’t find anyone interested in leasing your horse, in spite of all your hard work, you have three remaining options. All require you to relinquish ownership. One: sell him. Follow the same steps you did when trying to find somebody to lease your horse. If he’s registered and you have his papers, contact the breed association and explain your situation. Hillary has a few additional suggestions. "If you bought your horse from a private owner or breeder, contact them to see about taking the horse back. Even if they can’t help you, they might be able to recommend other barns or owners."

If that doesn’t work, you’re down to two choices. First is the so-called "owner surrender." While FRER does not accept healthy horses to rehome, other rescues may. "Horse rescues and sanctuaries generally operate at full capacity, but you can check with them regarding openings and if they do take in owner surrender horses," Hilary says. They also might be able to guide you to somebody looking for a horse to ride. Again—be careful. Not all of them are in the rescue business. They’re in the meat business, and they sell horses by the pound at auctions. The horses will die in a slaughter house to supply other countries—mostly Asian but even some in Europe—with horsemeat. For the same reason, no matter how desperate you are, never advertise him as a "free horse." You’re practically inviting "the killers" to come and take your horse.

If your horse isn’t in the best of health, or is old and arthritic or has behavioral issues, you have one final decision to make. This is your horse. You bought him, and you’ve taken care of him in sickness and in health. Don’t desert him now. You’ve had a lot of good times together, and he probably taught you more than you taught him. Love him enough to euthanize him..

Nobody said the hard decisions wouldn’t make you cry.

Joan Fry is a lifelong horse lover and the author of "Backyard Horsekeeping: The Only Guide You’ Ever Need." She can be reached via email at joan@joanfry.com.