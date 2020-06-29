Lambrecht Memorial Education Scholarship Endowment Fund

Prior to her death in 2019, Nancy L. Lambrecht established the Nancy L. Lambrecht Memorial Scholarship to provide assistance to Pueblo School District 60 graduates who are pursing a degree in education from Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Lambrecht taught school for a total of 36 years, 32 in D60. She spent most of her career instructing third grade students.

"Nancy touched the lives of thousands of Pueblo students as an educator," said Todd Kelly, president/CEO of the CSU-Pueblo Foundation. "Her legacy and love of education will be carried out through this scholarship."

The Nancy L. Lambrecht Memorial Scholarship is a merit-based scholarship available to a junior or senior majoring in education. Students receiving this scholarship will have some form of financial need but will be required to maintain a designated minimum grade point average.

For more information, call Sandy Lundahl, director of foundation scholarships at the CSU-Pueblo Foundation, at 549-2380.

2020 Juneteenth Scholarship recipients

Maelah Castillo-Robinson, Trevor Collins, Faizah Howard, and Charles McCulley-Sedillo: $800; Brianna Forbes: $600.

Pageant Honorarium: (Queen) Bryanna Lark $200; (Little Miss ) Ronaiya Moore $100; (Princess) Rhyan Moore $100.

Pauline and Edna Hellstern Foundation scholarships

Courtesy of the foundation, $1,000 scholarships were awarded to the following 2020 Pueblo area graduates: Michael D. Amella, Madison Cunningham, Cierra Dobney, from Pueblo West High School; Tess Katherine Hull and Evelyn Wright, South High School; Cameron Mallo, Rye High School; Emily Schmid, GOAL High School;

Ribadeneira earns Excellence in Teaching Award

The Southwest Conference on Language Teaching, which represents nine states, has conferred Alegria Ribadeneira, associate professor, director of world languages and assistant chair for English and world languages at Colorado State University-Pueblo, the 2020 Post-Secondary Excellence in Teaching Award.

The award recognizes significant contributions to the teaching of second languages and to the profession with notable influence on students and community. The selection committee, which screened candidates from California, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, Oklahoma, Utah and Nevada, commended Ribadeneira on her extraordinary dedication and innovation in teaching and commitment to students and colleagues.

"This recognition is significant to CSU-Pueblo as it acknowledges Alegria’s work with Heritage Language Teaching," said Haley Robinson, a spokeswoman for the university. "Her research focuses on best teaching practices that help grow language proficiency in classrooms that mix students who have learned Spanish at home and students who have learned Spanish in a classroom setting."

"Exploring new innovative ways to help students develop their language skills is one of my favorite things," said Ribadeneira. "I want students to be inspired by the projects and tasks I design for them. If they find joy in learning and develop useful skills in the process, I know they will become self-motivated, lifelong learners who can adapt even in an uncertain world."

Ribadeneira was set to receive her award during the April SWCOLT conference to be held in Disneyland. Due to the pandemic, the conference was canceled and Ribadeneira instead celebrated at home watching her favorite Disney movies.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.