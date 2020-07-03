BIRTHS

Manchego: Born to Stacy and Robert Manchego, Pueblo, a daughter on June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.

McKim: Born to Danielle Carrillo and Zachary McKim, Pueblo West, a son on June 26 at Parkview Medical Center.

Rizzi: Born to Brianna and Christopher Rizzi, Pueblo, a daughter on June 30 at Parkview Medical Center.

Sanchez: Born to Lianna Roybal and Renden Sanchez, Pueblo, a son on June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.

DEATHS

PUEBLO

July 3

Jaynes: John W.Jaynes, 87. Imperial.

July 2

Jaquez: Lorraine Jaquez, 72. Angelus.

July 1

Kalb: Ira J. Kalb, 69. Montgomery & Steward.

Zane: Mildred Fern Zane 87. Montgomery & Steward.

June 30

Mussett: Beverly Mussett, 96. Montgomery & Steward.

June 29

Baca: Gregory Baca Jr., 37. Angelus.

June 28

Gomey: Patsy E. Trujillo Gomey, 99. Angelus.

June 27

Lopez: Robert "Bobby" Lopez, 85. Angelus.

Perez: Mario E. Perez, 32. Romero.

June 25

Lazo: Natthew Lazo, 56. Angelus.

Ruehlen: Edward Franklin Ruehlen, 80. Romero.

Vigil: Bonefacio Benito "Chivo" Vigil, 46. Romero.

June 24

Gallegos: Julian Gallegos III. 24. Romero.

March 10

Jaquez: Theresa B. Jaquez, 63. Romero.