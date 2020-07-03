Kimberly Abbott led her class onto the field during the Swallows Charter Academy graduation Friday -- a remarkable feat for the senior who had spent her last two years of high school battling leukemia.

"Kimberly spent month after month in a hospital bed, struggling to overcome leukemia. When she came home, she was in a wheelchair," said Cindy Compton, Swallows executive director.

"Then she was walking with a cane and now, today, she is walking in this ceremony. You have overcome a monumental struggle and you are an example of resilience -- I learned from you," Compton told Kimberly.

The strong senior not only overcame leukemia, she graduated cum laude and attended classes at both Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University-Pueblo. To kick off the ceremony Friday, Compton presented Kimberly with the school’s first ever Kimberly Abbott Resilience Award, which was named in her honor and will be given to a deserving senior each year.

"Kimberly plans to attend PCC and major in play therapy so she can help children working through terrifying times in a hospital setting. She plans to use her dog, Luna, as a therapy dog," Compton said.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was delayed 44 days past the original graduation date. Family members gathered to honor the charter school’s 34 graduates with a socially distant outdoor event at the CSU-Pueblo soccer field.

"What a wonderful moment this is," Compton said. "Under these challenging times these students were able to find motivation."

The class managed to log 1,279 hours of college credit and four of the graduates also received associate degrees.

"For this senior class to be able to accomplish that -- that is absolutely amazing. This class was born in the days following the horror of the 911 terrorist attacks in 2001 and now they are facing another adversity -- the COVID pandemic," Compton said.

"My message is to become a person who is resilient. When life feels like a runaway train -- and it will -- find the strength to keep going," she said.

During the ceremony, Jesse Vallejos was named female athlete of the year and Adam Compton was named the male athlete of the year. Senior Anna Mriglot was named the Spartan student of the year.

Ryan Bezona was recognized for earning 65 college credits -- the most in the graduating class.

