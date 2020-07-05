After many years of changes and booms and busts in the American steel industry, Colorado Fuel and Iron, more commonly known as CF&I, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 1990.

In three years time, CF&I, which was a flagship industry in the city for decades, was sold to Oregon Steel of Portland.

Left in limbo was CF&I’s extensive documentary history, which included dozens of rooms of photographs, financial ledgers, 3D artifacts, drawings, maps, microfilm, and millions of historic documents.

Also within that vast cache, housed in the Minnequa Works Office Complex in the shadow of the steel mill, was a wealth of information relating to the history of heavy industry in the West and the Southern Colorado region in general.

Realizing the possibility of losing the office complex and its contents to irreparable damage from neglect and lack of adequate preservation measures, as well as the potential for the collections to be donated to a distant repository, a group of concerned citizens sprang into action.

In the summer of 2000, these community members, in collaboration with representatives from the city and county of Pueblo, and the state, created the Bessemer Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) organization, to preserve the buildings and documentary remains of CF&I.

In 2001, the organization hired its first executive director, Maria Sanchez Tucker, who together with the board of directors, immediately set out to raise $2 million in order to purchase the historic administrative building complex and surrounding 5.7 acres of land from Oregon Steel Mills, then the owner of the mill.

With a clear understanding of the importance of the collection in regard to the history of Pueblo, the American West, and the nation, Oregon Steel Mills officially donated the archival collection in 2002.

And since that time, that invaluable collection has been overseen by the organization, which in 2014 began doing business at Steelworks Center of the West, 215 Canal St.

Today, Christina Trujillo serves as its executive director.

"With tremendous support from the Southern Colorado community and beyond, we have, through the years, raised millions of dollars and accomplished many goals," Trujillo said.

After the building complex was purchased and stabilized, it was listed on the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places, first at the state level of significance, then amended to the national level of significance in 2008.

A major portion of the archival collection has been processed and listed by the National Park Service as a Save America’s Treasures collection.

The first certified and professionally trained archivist was hired in 2003 with funding from a Save America’s Treasures grant. An assistant archivist was hired in 2004, and processing of the collection began.

"Over the next decade, we received three major grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities to re-house, arrange and describe about 5,000 cubic feet of the most important records and make them available for public use," Trujillo said. "Many other smaller grants from local, state and federal funding agencies have trusted us to move the organization forward."

The significance of this collection was reinforced with the opening of the Steelworks Museum to the public in January 2007.

"The Steelworks Archive, with the nationally recognized CF&I collection, is one of the largest, most complete, publicly accessible corporate archives in the country. It is quite varied," said curator Victoria Miller.

The collection includes around 100,000 photographs, 30,000 maps and drawings, blueprints, films, 3D artifacts, and millions of pieces of paper that document every aspect of the company's operation.

"From the beginning of the company, to its final days, you will probably find it here," said Miller with a smile.

Although the majority of the collection is based around CF&I's records, there are other collections of local note, including documentation relating to St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center and architectural blueprints donated by the Pueblo County assessor’s office.

"Many of those buildings currently sit on land once owned by CF&I, or include buildings that were built or used by the company in some capacity," explained Miller, who went on to say that the facility receives 200 to 250 researchers every year: ranging from elementary and secondary students using the collection for class assignments to more experienced researchers intent on publishing books, journal articles and other professional documents.

"Genealogists use the collection seeking information to fill in gaps in their family history," Miller continued. "Former employees also request copies from time to time for employee verification purposes, and the museum hosts thousands of visitors a year: to view exhibits and participate in hands-on programming."

The industrial relations documents are highly requested, and for good reason.

The Employee Representation Plan was created by the company following the 1913-1914 Colorado Coal Field War, also known as the Ludlow Massacre, in CF&I's Las Animas County coal regions. It was that event that spurred a new management style which eventually led to modern day labor laws and employee management relations in many different industries.

In 2016, the Denver-based media company HaveyPro CInema collaborated with Historic Pueblo Inc. to produce a 60-minute documentary, "Forging the West," using dozens of photos from the CF&I collection.

Three years after the organization began doing business as Steelworks Center of the West, another element was added to the organization.

The Steelworks Park, located adjacent to Interstate 25 in the north east corner of the complex, is an interpretive park that features large steelmaking and mining related artifacts, interpretive signage, trees and native plants designed to enhance the beauty of the property as well as the neighborhood.

One of the projects currently in progress is the nomination of the former CF&I office complex to the National Parks Service's National Historic Landmark program. This program lists historic places with exceptional value because they commemorate or illustrate the history of the United States.

"There are almost 2,600 National Historic Landmark sites in the United States, but only 25 of them are in Colorado. Even then, only four are in Southern Colorado," Trujillo said. "CF&I certainly fits into that category as the first and only producer of iron and steel products west of the Mississippi River for more than 50 years and as contributor to many other themes in American history, including immigration, labor reforms and contribution to the Industrial Revolution."

Trujillo hopes to learn by fall if the office complex will be added to the list.

The non-profit organization remains governed by an 11-member board of directors and currently includes three staff members.

"We give kudos to the many, many hands involved in this organization, including our funders and supporters, former board members, staff, and the many volunteers that have assisted us over the past 20 years," Trujillo added.

The Steelworks Museum will reopen to members only July 21 and 22 and to the general public beginning July 23. Normal hours are Tuesday through Saturday from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Archive research is by appointment only. For more information, call 564-9086 or visit steelworks.us.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.