The District 70 Board of Education officially adopted its 2020-2021 budget for the next school year which reflects a $3.84 million drop in funding.

The budget was severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic which is expected to lead to a 5 percent decrease in state funding for the next two years. The district was able to maintain all programs and avoid layoffs although employees will not receive a step increase in salaries.

Each school was asked to cut 10 percent of their building expenses and the central administrative office reduced its budget by nearly 25 percent, according to Todd Seip, district public information officer.

"The budget was balanced by $2.448 million in cuts from schools and administration areas,

along with the transfers of $680,000 from other district funds and $722,000 out of the reserve fund," Seip said.

"It took us nearly 10 years to build our budget back after the 2008-2009 recession," said Director of Business Services T.J. Vinci.

Other budget savings were realized from a special retirement incentive package offered to employees and the liquidation of some district vehicles.

"It is important to note that no programs have been cut," said Superintendent Ed Smith.

"We know that a lot of our parents send their children to our schools based on the programs we offer, especially at the high school level. We may have lessened the number of classes offered, but we have not eliminated elective programs."

The District recently received $5 million dollars in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds and $800,000 from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund through the state. Those funds are strictly limited to the purchase of pandemic-related emergency supplies, equipment and personnel and cannot be used to fill budget gaps, Seip said.

