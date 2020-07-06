Although fireworks are illegal in Colorado and Pueblo County, it didn’t stop citizens from illuminating the sky on The Fourth of July.

Fireworks were seen up and down the Front Range Saturday as people celebrated America’s independence.

Pueblo Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said Monday that there were 349 reports of fireworks in Pueblo with only one citation.

"Obviously, we’d like to have more citations, but over the Fourth of July weekend, there is a lot of activity for us and that’s kind of what happened," Ortega said.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 37 firework calls on Saturday and Sunday.

Gayle Perez, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said Monday that some of the calls were unfounded and sheriff’s deputies did educate the public about the fireworks ban.

There were two summons for fireworks issued in the county.

There were no injuries reported.

Ortega said there is a lot more to it on July 4 than monitoring fireworks.

"There’s drinking and driving, disturbances and basically people let their hair down ... It’s one of the busier weekends for us," Ortega said.

Ortega said that handing out a citation is not just a matter of walking up to people and writing a ticket.

"We need to physically see them lighting off fireworks or have somebody sign the ticket saying, ’I will go to court and testify I saw them lighting fireworks.’ So that’s an issue for us, but at the same time, it’s a judicial process," Ortega said.

"We don’t want to write someone a ticket when they are innocent and taken to court."

Ortega said he thought people would be more aware this year of fire danger.

"It’s one of those things. Some people just don’t listen," Ortega said.

On Monday, people were still lighting fireworks across town.

"There’s a reason that the fireworks were banned with the dryness and the wind. There are bad conditions for fires and hopefully we won’t pay for it by having somebody lighting a firework that causes a major fire that damages somebody’s home or God forbid, injures somebody," Ortega said.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.