As the pandemic landscape continues to evolve, there remains a question as to whether state and health department directives will allow for in-person classroom instruction to fully return next month.

By late July or early August, Pueblo School District 60 plans to release details regarding the instructional model that will be used for the 2020-21 school year.

Options currently on the table include in-person instruction across all grade levels, a combination of in-person and distance learning, and an entirely remote format.

District 60 leadership has been actively working with a 75-member stakeholder task force to determine the instructional model for the upcoming school year. Additionally, a survey asked respondents to share their instructional preferences.

With approximately 3,600 families responding to the survey, 87% of respondent households indicated a preference for in-person instruction or a hybrid of in-person instruction and distance learning.

"Though no final decisions have been made, our hope is to be able to provide in-person instruction in some form with appropriate health and safety precautions in place," said Suzanne Morey, D60's assistant superintendent of teaching and learning. "D60 will also accommodate those students who require 100% online instruction."

Should classroom instruction resume in the fall, health and safety measures taken by the district will be in line with guidance and recommendations from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the governor’s office and the Colorado Department of Education.

Anticipated health and safety measures may include daily temperature and wellness checks of both adults and students; frequent hand washing; social distancing when possible; specific cleaning and sanitation procedures; and a culture of mask-wearing.

To ensure equity of access to instruction, D60 plans to distribute a technology device to each kindergarten through 12th-grade student for use both in the classroom and at home as needed.

"Access to technology will allow for a seamless transition in the event we need to transition from in-person instruction to at-home learning as needs occur," Morey said.

The foundation of remote instruction will continue to be Google Classroom, with the addition of the recently purchased Nearpod application.

Nearpod interfaces with Google Classroom to make online lessons more interactive and engaging for students.

"We will begin using the application starting at the opening of the school year," Morey said. "And as we did last spring, we will continue to assist families with the ability to obtain access to the internet if needed. Of those D60 families who responded to a survey, 95 percent reported they had access to the internet."

As 87% of survey respondents indicated a preference for in-person instruction or a hybrid model -- 53% prefer the traditional classroom setting -- Morey said virtual meetings with the stakeholder task group are designed to ensure community input in the final decision.

A decision that must reflect the most up-to-date health and safety guidelines and directives.

"Clearly, the pandemic has created new opportunities for us to be innovative as we explored new methods and online platforms; however, nothing can replace the quality instruction that in-person learning that our exceptional teachers and support staff provide," said Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso. "Our students benefit greatly and thrive from the connections of the rich relationships, social-emotional support and engagement that can only come from in-person learning.

"Ideally, we would like to welcome all of our students back as normal in the fall. However, as we move forward, we will continue to monitor the guidance and plan for how we can accommodate all students and their various needs. Our approach will need to be flexible as we provide educational opportunities, while implementing health and safety practices."

