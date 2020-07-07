As Pueblo citizens read about and watch television coverage of demonstrations near the Christopher Columbus Piazza in Pueblo, owners of some of the businesses in the Mesa Junction are monitoring the situation as well.

Jared Burbank, owner of J&J Coins and Vintage, went by his business Sunday to make sure everything was OK as protesters and counter-protesters gathered near the Christopher Columbus statue.

"I needed to make sure it was not getting out of hand or anything like that," Burbank said Tuesday.

A small strip of shops and restaurants line the east lane of Abriendo Avenue across from the Rawlings Library. The monument to Columbus sits in between.

Over the past three weeks there have been protesters demanding that the statue be taken down. There has been no damage to businesses.

On Sunday protesters and counter-protesters clashed and two men were arrested during the more than eight-hour demonstration.

News coverage showed yelling and screaming and a short tussle before police took one man into custody.

Another demonstration is set for this Sunday and Pueblo police told the Pueblo Chieftain Monday that they have information that out-of-town groups may join from both sides of the argument.

Although most of the businesses on the small strip are closed on Sundays, there still is concern for property.

Burbank said he can monitor his shop from anywhere through a video surveillance system.

"It does concern us. We have other security measures including bars over our windows," Burbank said.

"I just checked out the crowd Sunday and looked at what its overall mood was. I wanted to see if it was getting out of hand."

Laura Stankiewicz, owner of Colorado Taproom on the corner of Abriendo and Colorado avenues, said her business had to close early the first two weeks of the protests and last week the business didn’t open on Sunday.

"We are just not sure what we are going to do this week. It’s a difficult decision because coming out of COVID-19 financially it’s a hard call. We have reached out to the Police Chief (Troy Davenport) for guidance," she said.

"It’s been hard for our customers to be able to get in. We are not faulting the police because they have a job to do, but they have been closing the block and that makes it hard for people to get in. There’s also limited parking."

She said customers also may not want to be in the area during demonstrations.

Stankiewicz said she has insurance but a concern of vandalism still is there.

"We are certainly hoping that it doesn’t escalate. Other business owners around here have told us that the demonstrations may grow," Stankiewicz said.

Pueblo Police Department Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said officers are preparing for several possible outcomes this Sunday.

"It’s fine if you don’t want the statue. It’s fine if you want the statue and it’s fine for you to go out there and say that. It becomes a problem when they start damaging other people’s property," Ortega said.

"That’s a crime and we are not going to let that happen."

Another business owner, who asked to remain anonymous, said her business is reaching out to city leaders to ask if the demonstration can be moved to the other side of the street where there are no businesses.

"I was concerned when I saw video of the arrest last week. The guy almost went into the bakery window," the business owner said.

The business owner said the business also is concerned that people from out of town may come to Sunday’s demonstration.

"The more people you have coming in from out of town, the more it makes me nervous. But, I don’t think Puebloans would harm our businesses," the business owner said.

Michelle Duncan, with CBD Body Blends, said she hasn’t seen the demonstrations firsthand, but has seen it in news coverage.

"As long as there is not vandalism to any of the businesses that are along the strip, it is OK," Duncan said.

"We haven’t had disruption to our company because we are closed on Sundays."

Daniel Chavez, owner of Top Fitness near the Columbus Piazza, said he doesn’t mind the protests, but said rioting is nonsense and overboard all over the country.

"I am concerned with the possibility of someone breaking the windows and things like that," said.

Chavez said he saw video of a scuffle at the Sunday demonstration just feet away from his business.

"The police arrested him, but what if others were to start acting crazy and start breaking stuff like anywhere else. I hope that never happens," said

"But at the end of the day, I can’t sit here and hold my breath and hope something doesn’t happen. They do have the right to do what they are doing when it comes to protesting on both sides. I have my views on different things, but I will just leave it at that."

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.