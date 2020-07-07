A 19-year-old Pueblo male is facing felony charges in connection with a single-vehicle accident with multiple injuries in which speed and alcohol are considered to be factors.

At 2:39 a.m. on July 3, a 1998 Lincoln Town Car, driven by Isaiah Sprague, 19, and containing four occupants, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Interstate 25 and Abriendo Avenue when the accident occurred.

Police said Sprague, believed to be intoxicated, was driving at speeds in the neighborhood of 85 miles per hour.

With the vehicle running off the highway, all five occupants were injured.

A 19-year-old female sustained rib and back fractures and a collapsed lung. A 17-year-old female suffered face and neck abrasions, and police said she was fortunate to escape with just that.

A 15-year-old male sustained scalp lacerations and a bruised lung, and Sprague was treated for unspecified injuries.

The most seriously injured was a 17-year-old male, who was transported to Denver for medical treatment.

As firearms and ammunition were in plain view inside the vehicle, a search warrant will be authored as the investigation continues.

Burglary

The burglary of a home in the 800 block of East Second Street was costly for the homeowner, according to a report from Monday.

In addition to $10,000 worth of jewelry, music recording equipment ($500) and designer sunglasses and shoes ($550) were taken, with $500 damage done to a door and frame.

Weapons found

A Sunday report notes that an expandable baton, folding knife and chest protector were among the items taken into evidence following the arrest of Daniel Gillette, 28, of San Antonio, during the Sunday afternoon Columbus monument demonstration on Abriendo Avenue.

Theft from auto

From the toolbox of a truck parked in the 5000 block of Sage Street, items valued in excess of $1,600, including cordless tools and an LED light, were reported stolen Saturday.

Auto theft

A white 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ($10,000) was reported stolen Monday from in front of a Jackson Street (200 block) residence the owner was working on.

Arrests

Jeffrey H. Hardwick, 56, of the 1100 block of Bonforte Boulevard, was arrested July 2 on a felony failure to appear warrant and placed on a parole hold.

Elias B. Chacon, 30, of the 1200 block of East Ninth Street, was arrested July 3 on a failure to appear warrant and placed on a parole hold.

Adreena M. Rodriguez, 29, of the 900 block of East Eighth Street, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree burglary and aggravated motor vehicle theft. She posted $5,000 bail and was released from jail.

Anthony C. Bernal, 27, of the 400 block of East Ash Street, was arrested Saturday on a host of traffic charges, including driving under restraint-prior DUI conviction, DUI and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and placed on a parole hold.

Gilbert A. Jacquez, 48, of the 1100 block of Cypress Street, was placed on a parole hold Saturday.

Michelle L. Jimenez, 32, of the 1200 block of East Routt Avenue, was arrested Saturday on two no-bond felony warrants, for distribution of a controlled substance and fugitive of justice.

Jesus Mojica-Simental, 51, of Fountain, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, and other charges, including driving with license revoked-aggravated (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Silvanus B. Sullivan, 30, of Arizona, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree assault-serious injury (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Anjelica C. Morales, 31, of the 2200 block of East 12th Street, was placed on a parole hold Monday.

Carlos A. Zupancic, 38, of the 1800 block of Jones Avenue, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of false imprisonment (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.