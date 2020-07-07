CANON CITY — Fremont County coronavirus spread is on the uptick, increasing by eight patients in less than two weeks.

The number of COVID-19 cases held at 26 for days but has increased by 14 in the past three weeks. The total number of cases - 40 - includes 5 probable cases from early on when testing was not readily available.

The newest confirmed case, announced Monday, involves a 60-year-old female.

"We expected the cases to increase as we loosened restrictions from stay at home and safer at home," said Emma Davis, public health director. "People are out moving more and doing more."

"Although there is an increase, it is not a huge spike," Davis said. "A lot of businesses are doing everything they can to comply, but certainly there are customers who shop that are not wearing masks and patrons that are being compliant."

Davis, who said she has not personally been out and about to see what is happening in the community, is "practicing what I preach. I don’t go out if I don’t have to and when I do I am being responsible and doing what I have to do to protect society by wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others and practicing good hygiene."

"I have a high regard for human life and so if that is what is required so that businesses can stay open and we can still go out and do things, then that’s what I am going to do. It is my responsibility to protect others so we don’t overwhelm the hospitals," Davis said.

She said it is unfortunate that a line has been drawn between those who wear masks and those who don’t. She said much of the debate centers around whether the masks work or don’t work in protecting people from the virus.

"We definitely need to keep wearing masks. Change is hard," she said.

Davis also said there is some confusion surrounding the health department’s numbers which are posted daily on the health department’s Facebook page. As suspected cases are moved from the probable column over into the positive column after tests confirm the presence of the virus, the total number does not change.

In addition, the department just reports tests it has conducted under the pending column, however the total number of people tested includes those who test at other sites such as the hospital. All together 876 people have been tested as of Monday.

In neighboring Custer County, the public health department announced Tuesday it has two new positive cases involving a male resident in his 20s and a female visitor in her 20s who is quarantining in the county. The male patient is an employee at Valley Ace Hardware where he last worked July 2.

The hardware store is closed until Friday so the facility can be disinfected and all of the employees there are being tested, health officials announced Tuesday. The county has a total of three cases and the visitor’s case is not listed in the total because she is not a resident.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com