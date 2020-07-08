The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday announced the deaths of two Pueblo County residents from complications due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the county’s overall death total to 31.

The deaths were of a 99-year-old female and a 67-year-old male.

And the health department said there have been 25 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county since July 2, bringing the total number of confirmed positive and positive cases among Pueblo County residents to 416.

There have been 9,215 tests administered in Pueblo County to date.

The health department is now providing updates on COVID-19 data just once a week each Wednesday, after having done updates three days a week.

Gov. Jared Polis this week signed an executive order extending the disaster emergency declaration for COVID-19 in the state for an additional 30 days.

The number of people currently being hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 has increased some in the past two weeks, according to data kept and updated daily by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The number peaked at 888 on April 14 before reaching a low of 126 on June 27 since that peak. On Wednesday, there were 184 people being hospitalized by the virus.

The three-day average of COVID-19 cases in Colorado sat at 229 cases as of the last available update provided by the state Monday. The highest the three-day average has gotten was on April 25 when it was at 725 cases.

The percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in Colorado has stayed in the 3% range since June 5 when it reached 3.76%, though it did dip below 3% a couple of days in June. On Monday, 3.45% of people across the state tested positive for the virus. The highest percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in any single day came on April 15 when 25.44% were positive. The lowest number occurred on June 15 when 2.33% were positive.

There have been 1,542 deaths due to COVID-19 throughout the state as of Tuesday.

And Colorado has had 34,664 total cases and has tested 362,145 people.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.